Fairfax Financial Holdings Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, iRobot Corp, Sells MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, GrafTech International, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: VOO, IRBT, MX, GTX, VMD, FB, KSU, NUAN, OGN, SBBP, BAMR,

VOO, IRBT, MX, GTX, VMD, FB, KSU, NUAN, OGN, SBBP, BAMR, Added Positions: LTRPA,

LTRPA, Reduced Positions: MCFT, BKNG, AGX, KLIC,

MCFT, BKNG, AGX, KLIC, Sold Out: EAF, MOMO, STLA, DISCA, MSGS, CRHM, AT, CCI, RP,

Investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, iRobot Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Garrett Motion Inc, sells MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, GrafTech International, Booking Holdings Inc, Hello Group Inc, Argan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfax Financial Holdings. As of 2021Q2, Fairfax Financial Holdings owns 59 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prem Watsa 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prem+watsa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prem Watsa

Atlas Corp (ATCO) - 99,932,826 shares, 45.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% BlackBerry Ltd (BB) - 46,724,700 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio. Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 30,548,190 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 13,322,009 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) - 3,796,246 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $412.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.95 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.97.

Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc by 80.52%. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 328,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 46.15%. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2263.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in Argan Inc by 54.17%. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 41.46%. The sale prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $66.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 24,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.