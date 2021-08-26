Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) President and CEO Cynthia J Warner Bought $74,910 of Shares

President and CEO of Renewable Energy Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cynthia J Warner (insider trades) bought 1,500 shares of REGI on 08/24/2021 at an average price of $49.94 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $74,910.
