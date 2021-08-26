AMIH's ZipDoctor Executes Telemedicine Services Agreement with Texas-Based Specialty Pharmacy

Pharmacy to Pay for Access to ZipDoctor’s 24/7 Medical Services on its Telemedicine Platform

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. ( AMIH), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc., has executed a telemedicine services agreement with Murphy RX (“Murphy”), a Texas-based specialty pharmacy that provides its customers with prescriptions, specialty compounding, vaccinations, diabetes care, medical equipment, various OTC remedies, as well as a full range of cosmetic products, vitamins and more.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ZipDoctor will develop and provide Murphy with access to a centralized technology platform to collect and manage patient demographics, insurance information, and collect acute health information for the purpose of being reviewed for treatment by ZipDoctor’s network of providers.

Murphy will offer its customers/patients access to ZipDoctor’s suite of telemedicine services currently available through its website at www.ZipDoctor.co with all telemedicine services being provided by ZipDoctor and its network of providers. Murphy will pay ZipDoctor a monthly fee on a per-patient basis for the use of the technology platform and for access to its currently available primary care telemedicine services.

As AMIH Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Cohen, discussed in his May 11, 2021, Letter to Shareholders, the Company’s ongoing build-out of Epiq MD, a low-cost telehealth platform, was based on data gathered from ZipDoctor’s beta and test-marketing phases, which occured last year. Accordingly, and as previously stated in that Letter to Shareholders, ZipDoctor has now officially pivoted to a niche business-to-business (B2B) model, which it expects to grow through strategic partnerships with pharmacies and similar companies.

“This is a groundbreaking win all around,” Mr. Cohen said. “Murphy better serves its customers by paying to provide them access to our robust, 24/7 proprietary telemedicine platform for a valuable medical benefit that increases efficiency by ensuring their prescriptions status is reviewed by medical professionals – which we believe boosts those customers’ loyalty. We are already planning to replicate and scale this model with other specialty and compounding pharmacies nationwide,” he added.”

“For months, we’ve been searching for the right telemedicine company that we felt could assist us in both developing a technology platform, and providing a network of primary care physicians that would enable us to better service our current and future customers,” commented Austin Howard, Manager and Co-Founder of Murphy RX, who continued, “ZipDoctor has the technology, and the culture of excellent service, that we sought. We are delighted to be working with ZipDoctor as we start to onboard these customers.”

About ZipDoctor

A wholly-owned subsidiary of AMIH, ZipDoctor is a telemedicine company that provides simple, subscription-based low-priced, high-quality primary medical visits to include prescription writing if needed, through its proprietary digital platform. Its business model is focused on B2B service agreements with pharmacies and similar companies in healthcare related industries. For more information, visit ZipDoctor at www.ZipDoctor.co.

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. ( AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager of diversified, synergistic health and wellness businesses. Today, the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, affordable subscriber-based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions and wellness related assets such as mental & behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform. AMIH markets its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIH’s focus is on bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community. For more information, visit https://american-international-holdings-corp.webflow.io/.

