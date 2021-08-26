Semler Scientific to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D. and Chief Marketing Officer Dennis Rosenberg will participate in the following investor conferences that are being held virtually in September.

Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference

Date: September 9, 2021

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 13, 2021

Format: On-demand corporate presentation is available beginning at 7:00 AM ET on September 13, 2021; one-on-one meetings. The webcast of the presentation will be archived for 90 days and may be accessed through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/557ff96b-03cc-487d-a12a-85504df11403 .

2021 Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference hosted by Lake Street Securities

Date: September 14 & 15, 2021

Format: One-on-one meetings

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific commercially launched its first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product in 2011, and received FDA 510(k) clearance for QuantaFlo®, the next generation version of this product, in 2015. QuantaFlo® is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at semlerscientific.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

[email protected]

212 966 3650

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semler-scientific-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301363322.html

SOURCE Semler Scientific, Inc.