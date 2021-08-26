Therapeutic Solutions International Recruits Internationally Renowned Stem Cell Pioneer Francisco Silva to Scientific Advisory Board

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Therapeutic Solutions International Recruits Internationally Renowned Stem Cell Pioneer Francisco Silva to Scientific Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Phase III COVID-19 Adult Stem Cell Company Continues Attracting Key Opinion Leaders in Preparation of Commercialization of JadiCell

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported today the recruitment of stem cell pioneer and key opinion leader Francisco Silva to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. Mr. Silva will join other Key Opinion Leaders such as Dr. Francesco Marincola of Gilead, Dr. Santosh Kesari who performs COVID-19 clinical trials, and Dr. Boris Reznik founder of two Inc 500 companies.

Mr. Silva currently serves as Vice President of Research and Development for the publicly traded company BioRestorative Therapies where he leads the development of clinical stage adult stem cell therapeutics for disc degeneration1,2, currently BRTX-100 is approved for an FDA Phase 2 clinical trial to treat chronic lumbar disc disease. In addition, Mr. Silva discovered and is commercially developing brown fat stem cells3 under BioRestorative's ThermoStemTM program. Mr. Silva helped start and grow several companies in the regenerative medicine space including PrimeGen Biotech, Medistem Inc and Batu Biologics. Mr. Silva has been collaborating with Dr. Thomas Ichim, Director of Therapeutic Solutions International for more than a decade and have 5 peer reviewed papers published together.

"TSOI has a robust therapeutic pipeline and commercialized products in diverse areas ranging from regenerative medicine and tumor immunology to nutraceuticals. Tim Dixon has demonstrated the ability to rapidly advance technologies through the therapeutics development cycle," said Mr. Silva. "I am honored to work with the impressive team at TSOI and look forward to enhancing the lives of patients while building value to shareholders."

"Having met Mr. Silva on numerous occasions and watching his extraordinary talents to perform cutting edge science while concurrently remaining laser focused on commercialization is truly remarkable and much needed in the biotechnology space," stated Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "Currently Therapeutic Solutions International is in discussions with numerous potential partners for co-development of the JadiCell™ technology and I look forward to leveraging Mr. Silva's deep industry knowledge and relations to help accelerate our current discussions."

In previous studies the Company has demonstrated the superior activity of JadiCell™ to other types of stem cells including bone marrow, adipose, cord blood, and placenta. Furthermore, the JadiCell™ was shown to be 100% effective in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients under the age of 85 in a double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial with patients in the ICU on a ventilator. In patients over the age of 85 the survival rate was 91%4.

"Mr. Silva is the inventor of numerous game-changing technologies in the area of regenerative medicine. Having watched his work at PrimeGen, which was precursor to the Nobel Prize winning iPSC technology, as well as his subsequent co-discovery of two unique stem cell sources, I must say we are blessed to have Mr. Silva join our Team," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Only through gathering the best of the best and facilitating synergistic dialogue and pooling of resources can we accomplish our Corporate and Life Goal of addressing the medical needs of patients which currently have no therapeutic options."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Elabd et al. Intra-discal injection of autologous, hypoxic cultured bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells in five patients with chronic lower back pain: a long-term safety and feasibility study. J Transl Med. 2016 Sep 1;14(1):253.
2 Elabd et al. Comparing atmospheric and hypoxic cultured mesenchymal stem cell transcriptome: implication for stem cell therapies targeting intervertebral discs. J Transl Med . 2018 Aug 10;16(1):222.
3 Silva FJ. Metabolically active human brown adipose tissue derived stem cells. Stem Cells . 2014 Feb;32(2):572-81
4 Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells for COVID–19 acute respiratory distress syndrome: A double–blind, phase 1/2a, randomized controlled trial - Lanzoni - 2021 - STEM CELLS Translational Medicine - Wiley Online Library

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA87427&sd=2021-08-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-recruits-internationally-renowned-stem-cell-pioneer-francisco-silva-to-scientific-advisory-board-301363458.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA87427&Transmission_Id=202108260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA87427&DateId=20210826
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment