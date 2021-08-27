AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2021 were $1,128,170,999 as compared with $1,102,272,659 on March 31, 2021 and $1,013,148,125 on June 30, 2020. On June 30, 2021, the net asset value per share was $13.08 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Total Net Assets
$1,128,170,999
$1,102,272,659
$1,013,148,125
NAV Per Share
$13.08
$12.78
$11.75
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021, total net investment income was $12,600,304 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $30,242,167 or $0.35 per share for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2021
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2021
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2020
Total Net Investment
Income
$12,600,304
$13,402,171
$12,695,526
Per Share
$0.15
$0.15
$0.15
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/Loss
$30,242,167
$(14,658,896)
$91,212,323
Per Share
$0.35
$(0.17)
$1.06
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
