Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. and Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. Complete Transaction with Bombe Asset Management

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. (OTC: VRTA) and Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. (OTC: VRTB) announced today that, in combination with Michael V. Shustek and MVP Realty Advisors LLC, they have completed a transaction wherein the collective parties sold 1,549,324 shares of common stock of The Parking REIT at a price of $11.75 per share to Color Up LLC, a subsidiary of Bombe Asset Management LLC, which is a private equity firm that invests in real estate, transportation, infrastructure assets, and services.

In addition, the Vestin entities have contributed 175,000 common shares of The Parking REIT to settle three pending class action lawsuits brought against The Parking REIT, and MVP Realty Advisors has surrendered its claim to 400,000 shares of common stock due to it by The Parking REIT.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc.

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc., formerly Vestin Fund I, LLC, invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages and as defined in our management agreement as mortgage assets. In addition, we invest in, acquire, manage, or sell real property and acquire entities involved in the ownership or management of real property, as well as securities. We commenced operations in June 2001. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. is traded on the OTC pink sheets under the symbol "VRTA" and headquarted in Las Vegas, Nevada. For additional information regarding Vestin Realty Mortgage I, please visit www.vestinrealtymortgage1.com.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc.

Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc., formerly Vestin Fund II, LLC, invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages and as defined in our management agreement as mortgage assets. In addition, we invest in, acquire, manage or sell real property and acquire entities involved in the ownership or management of real property, as well as securities and business loans. We commenced operations in June 2001. Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. is traded on the OTC pink sheets under the symbol "VRTB," with headquarters located in Las Vegas, Nevada. For additional information regarding Vestin Realty Mortgage II, please visit www.vestinrealtymortgage2.com.

This press release contains statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects of the management of Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and management assumptions about Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. and Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans, "seeks," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. and Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. have no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Julie Leber Damon Elder Spotlight Marketing Communications Spotlight Marketing Communications 949.427.1391 949.427.1377 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vestin-realty-mortgage-i-inc-and-vestin-realty-mortgage-ii-inc-complete-transaction-with-bombe-asset-management-301364690.html

SOURCE Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. and Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc.