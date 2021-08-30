TRADE X Announces US$10 Million in Equity Funding to Continue Global Expansion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TRADE X Announces US$10 Million in Equity Funding to Continue Global Expansion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021

Additional US$10 million equity funding from other strategic investors in a subsequent close to Aimia's US$35 million raise completes the company's target funding size of US$45 million

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Trade X Group of Companies Inc. (TRADE X), a global B2B automotive trading platform, today announced it has completed its financing round as initially announced on July 27, 2021, to fuel the company's growth and drive forward its mission to eliminate barriers to buying and selling pre-owned vehicles across international borders. The additional equity funding of US$10 million, at a US$250 million pre-money valuation, is led by a group of new investors, including EchoVC, Frontier Ventures, and Ugrowth (University Growth Fund).

TX__Logo.jpg

As part of this funding round, TRADE X announced in July that it had raised US$35 million in equity from its lead investor Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM), a Toronto-based publicly listed holding company. Earlier this year in February, TRADE X closed a transaction for a senior secured revolving line of credit of US$50 million, including an accordion to expand up to US$100 million. TRADE X will deploy the capital raised for acquisitions and global expansion across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

"We are humbled by the support that we have received this year from investors who are confident that the market for international trade in pre-owned vehicles is ripe for disruption," said Luciano Butera, EVP and COO of TRADE X. "Cross-border trade in pre-owned vehicles was complicated and full of friction before TRADE X: The global automotive industry had no real place to connect, obtain accurate pricing information, trade financing, compliance, and logistical support. TRADE X solves these challenges by providing a highly transparent, secure, and compliant marketplace for automotive buyers and sellers to transact, accelerate their inventory turnover and boost their profits."

Eghosa Omoigui, Founder and Managing General Partner at EchoVC, commented: "Trust in the automobile supply and commerce chain is incredibly important to consumers and businesses alike. As global trade becomes more interconnected, syndicating trust in an automated manner becomes increasingly key. TRADE X is poised to facilitate a dramatic increase in the volume of quality pre-owned vehicles traded internationally. For the first time ever, it will be logistically and economically feasible for buyers to secure vehicles between Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, or between the US, Canada, and Mexico. This represents a tectonic shift in trade, and we are incredibly excited to back TRADE X's mission to automate and streamline global vehicle commerce."

"Having previously invested in digital marketplaces for the global automotive industry, we witnessed firsthand the lack of efficient digital solutions for cross-border pre-owned vehicle trade," said Dmitry Alimov, Founding Partner of Silicon Valley-based venture fund Frontier Ventures. "TRADE X is an innovative tech company with a high-caliber team, a receptive customer base, and global focus. We look forward to providing them with resources from our Frontier Ventures team, including access to our relationships in the tech ecosystems of Europe and Asia-Pacific."

"Structural, legal, and financial barriers have created massive market inefficiencies in international auto trade despite increasing cross-border demand worldwide. University Growth Fund is thrilled to be partnering with TRADE X as they work to remove these barriers and unlock massive opportunities for both buyers and sellers worldwide," said Peter Harris, Founding Partner at Ugrowth. "TRADE X's platform will give buyers access to more options and better pricing while giving sellers a larger market through which they can move vehicles."

TRADE X simplifies the process of buying and selling pre-owned vehicles internationally, handling all processes, procedures and documentation to ensure each transaction is compliant, insured, and monitored from start to finish. Users can search for and request specific vehicles, view global pricing analytics, post vehicles for sale, assess economic viability, leverage arbitrage opportunities, obtain trade financing and transact in the currency of their choice.

TRADE X handles all quality checks, international payments, transport, logistics, retitling, engaging registered importers, homologation, customs clearance, and speedometer conversion across borders, effectively eliminating each complicated step that was previously the responsibility of the buyer to handle manually. By standing as the trusted third-party escrow, TRADE X provides peace of mind and security for all users, whether they are trading on their own continent or overseas.

About TRADE X
With headquarters in Ontario, Canada, TRADE X is the first global vehicle marketplace to aggregate cross-border supply and demand for car dealers, fleet owners, rental companies, mobility solution providers, importers, and exporters, opening new trading corridors to buy and sell vehicles. The TRADE X 'Brain' platform is a machine-learning, AI-driven technology that connects buyers and sellers through a transparent marketplace that aids sellers in finding the world's highest bidders and gives buyers access to the best source markets and price arbitrage opportunities. Users can quickly and seamlessly transact online in a secure environment with all the complexities of international trade – compliance, anti-money laundering regulations, vehicle inspection, currency exchange, digital trade documentation, payments, and financing – all managed by TRADE X. The company serves authorized buyers and sellers everywhere with a user-friendly app available 24/7 via mobile, tablet, or desktop. TRADE X's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM). To learn more, visit www.tradexport.com.

Media Contact:
Patty Buchanan
JConnelly
(973) 567-9415
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY88868&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trade-x-announces-us10-million-in-equity-funding-to-continue-global-expansion-301364494.html

SOURCE TRADE X

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY88868&Transmission_Id=202108300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY88868&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment