Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Brightcove Inc, Absolute Software Corp, PHX Minerals Inc, Sells Townsquare Media Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brightcove Inc, Absolute Software Corp, PHX Minerals Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, sells Townsquare Media Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Edenbrook Capital, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 405,800 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 309,200 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 687,200 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 365,700 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 873,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 153,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 139,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Brightcove Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $16.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,920,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,296,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in PHX Minerals Inc by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,425,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Townsquare Media Inc by 51.25%. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC still held 308,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.