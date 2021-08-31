Logo
B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Colombier Acquisition Corp, Sells Franchise Group Inc, Global Ship Lease Inc, KVH Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Colombier Acquisition Corp, Inspired Entertainment Inc, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, sells Franchise Group Inc, Global Ship Lease Inc, KVH Industries Inc, Suburban Propane Partners LP, DCP Midstream LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B. Riley Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, B. Riley Financial, Inc. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $758 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b.+riley+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of B. Riley Financial, Inc.
  1. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) - 27,291,437 shares, 28.36% of the total portfolio.
  2. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) - 6,531,279 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 6,216,362 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
  4. Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 1,613,595 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.89%
  5. Quantum Corp (QMCO) - 7,607,611 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11%
New Purchase: Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.42 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.14. The stock is now traded at around $2.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 13,826,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 3,934,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colombier Acquisition Corp (CLBR.U)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,555,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIVU)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.905400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 708,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iMedia Brands Inc (IMBI)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iMedia Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 847,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marchex Inc (MCHX)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Marchex Inc by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,199,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Software Acquisition Group Inc II (SAII)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in KVH Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $11.87 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

Sold Out: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.5 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $14.97.

Sold Out: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $25.7.

Sold Out: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.75.

Reduced: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 55.89%. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $36.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.88%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 1,613,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc by 36.19%. The sale prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 1,397,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp by 60.12%. The sale prices were between $7.12 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 40,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of B. Riley Financial, Inc.. Also check out:

1. B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that B. Riley Financial, Inc. keeps buying
