B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Colombier Acquisition Corp, Sells Franchise Group Inc, Global Ship Lease Inc, KVH Industries Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Colombier Acquisition Corp, Inspired Entertainment Inc, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, sells Franchise Group Inc, Global Ship Lease Inc, KVH Industries Inc, Suburban Propane Partners LP, DCP Midstream LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B. Riley Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, B. Riley Financial, Inc. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $758 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) - 27,291,437 shares, 28.36% of the total portfolio. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) - 6,531,279 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 6,216,362 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29% Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 1,613,595 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.89% Quantum Corp (QMCO) - 7,607,611 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.42 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.14. The stock is now traded at around $2.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 13,826,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 3,934,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,555,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.905400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 708,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iMedia Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 847,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Marchex Inc by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,199,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in KVH Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $11.87 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.5 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $14.97.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $25.7.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.75.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 55.89%. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $36.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.88%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 1,613,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc by 36.19%. The sale prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 1,397,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp by 60.12%. The sale prices were between $7.12 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 40,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.