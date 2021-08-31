Yandex Introduces SignalQ2 Driver Monitoring Camera for its Ride-Hailing Partners and Other Fleets, Powered by Ambarella's CVflow® Edge AI Vision SoC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yandex Introduces SignalQ2 Driver Monitoring Camera for its Ride-Hailing Partners and Other Fleets, Powered by Ambarella's CVflow® Edge AI Vision SoC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ambarella’s CV25 SoC Chosen for AI Performance, Low Power Consumption and Cybersecurity Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. ( AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced that the new Yandex SignalQ2 LTE-enabled driver monitoring system (DMS) camera is based on the Ambarella CV25 edge AI vision system on chip (SoC). This Yandex DMS camera will be deployed across the Yandex.Taxi fleet of partner ride-hailing vehicles by 2022, and Yandex is offering the camera to other companies such as those with delivery van fleets. Yandex.Taxi, an international IT company, has partnerships with over 700,000 ride-hailing drivers operating in more than 1,000 cities across Eastern Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan, Norway, Israel, the Ivory Coast, Finland and Ghana.

The Yandex SignalQ2 camera is designed to be mounted on the interior of the windshield and aimed toward the driver to enhance security and monitor the driver. Even though it faces the driver, the small form factor, windshield-mounted design of the SignalQ2 does not obstruct the driver’s field of view.

This camera takes advantage of the Ambarella CV25’s real-time AI processing to determine driver identity for enhanced security and to achieve accurate driver state recognition—for example, their level of fatigue or attentiveness. The camera leverages the Ambarella CVflow® architecture’s low-power, high-performance AI and computer vision engine to run the Yandex neural network-based DMS stack and to process video at high speed (at least 30 fps). Ambarella’s on-chip H.264/H.265 video compression engine delivers constant video recording—ensuring critical evidence can be gathered in the event of a road incident—as well as optional live streaming over LTE for remote monitoring.

“We pay great attention to safety in our service, which is why we developed the SignalQ2,” said Nikolay Buldakov, SignalQ project leader at Yandex. “We chose the Ambarella CV25 SoC because it meets our performance and power criteria. It can operate with video flows from up to three sensors and run neural network algorithms on the CVflow engine with high speed and extremely low power consumption. The CVflow platform’s security functionality allowed us to be sure that the camera uses only firmware developed by us, which is especially important for devices used in safety applications. Ambarella’s team has been an outstanding partner in all stages of device development.”

“The new Yandex DMS camera based on Ambarella’s CV25 will improve safety across the Yandex ride-hailing fleet, and those of other companies,” said Senya Pertsel, senior director of marketing for Ambarella. “We are pleased to meet Yandex’s stringent requirements for high-performance AI processing, total security and very low power, in their small form factor, windshield-mounted camera.”

Availability
The Yandex SignalQ2 DMS camera is available today. For more information, visit: https://signalq.yandex/.

About Yandex
Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has more than 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011 and on the MOEX since 2014. More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/.

About Ambarella
Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems on chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

Contacts

All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Ambarella reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, specifications and pricing at any time without notice. ©2021 Ambarella. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1506554-13af-4b98-967d-e964e876135e

ti?nf=ODMxNzY2NSM0MzgyMTM3IzIwMDYyODE=
Ambarella.png

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment