Financial Gravity CEO Authors "Best Book for Financial Professionals"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO), announced that Investopedia.com has included CEO Scott Winters' book, The 10X Financial Advisor, in their "9 Best Books for Financial Advisors in 2021" list.

Winters is a financial services industry innovator who has trained thousands of advisors over his career. His book shows them how to run their practice like an actual business, with a proven road map called the Quantum Leap Success Formula. The system is valuable for new advisors looking to avoid the expensive mistakes that keep the majority of them from success. It's also useful for experienced advisors looking to turbocharge their own marketing or make the leap from "practice" to "business."

"Successful advisors are constantly searching for any edge they can find in a competitive market. There's no shortage of books to help them become better investors, better marketers, and better managers," said Winters. "Investopedia's list includes true classics from authors like Benjamin Graham, John Bogle, and

George Soros . I couldn't be more honored to be included in their company."

"Our new venture focuses on bringing new advisors into the business, and we're building the company around the concepts in the book," Winters continued. "It's flattering to be recognized for my work here, especially now that our real world success is validating the system."

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.
Financial Gravity Companies is a family of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to help CPAs and tax professionals become multifamily offices offering integrated tax and financial planning services. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=DA88732&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-gravity-ceo-authors-best-book-for-financial-professionals-301364441.html

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

