Performant Financial Corporation to Participate in Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and related analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity services industry, today announced that Lisa Im, CEO; Simeon Kohl, SVP and GM of Healthcare; and Rohit Ramchandani, SVP of Finance and Strategy will participate in the upcoming Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference on September 9, 2021.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your appropriate contact at Colliers or email the Performant Investor Relations department.

About Performant Financial Corporation

Performant provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity industry. Performant works with healthcare payers through claims auditing and eligibility-based (also known as coordination-of-benefits) services to identify improper payments. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than ten years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

