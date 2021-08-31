IDW Creative Partners Recognized for Outstanding Work in Industry in Annual Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IDW Creative Partners Recognized for Outstanding Work in Industry in Annual Awards

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, has again paced the comic and graphic book publishing industry in three prestigious annual industry awards: Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, National Cartoonists Society's Reuben Division Awards, and the Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards.IDWLogo.png

"IDW continues to partner with truly bold, innovative creators who have honed their craft to create unforgettable, original stories and deep and complex characters," said Ezra Rosensaft, IDW's Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly proud to have helped bring their amazing work, beautifully rendered, to the hands and hearts of millions of readers and fans. As we realize our commitment to develop more original content and expand into new genres, we look forward to continuing our relationship with these renowned creators and to supporting the next generation of rising creative stars."

Works published by IDW snagged four of the coveted Eisner Awards at the 33rd annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards ceremony. The awards recognize exemplary work from the previous year in comics publishing.

Usagi Yojimbo, by Stan Sakai, claimed two Eisners, while Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books by Ken Quattro and IDW cover artist Peach Momoko each received one Eisner.

The National Cartoonists Society (NCS) is the world's largest and most prestigious organization of professional cartoonists. Each year, the NCS awards the profession's highest honor, the Reuben Award for Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year, and additional awards for categories including Comic Books and Graphic Novels, among others.

In the Comic Books category, the NCS awards all went to artists for works published by IDW, an extraordinary feat:

  • Brahm Revel for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika
  • Stan Sakai for Usagi Yojimbo
  • Walter Simonson for Ragnarök: The Breaking of Helheim

Moreover, two of the three nominations in the Graphic Novels category went to cartoonists for their work on IDW titles:

  • Jared Cullum for Kodi
  • Thibault Balahy for Redbone: The True Story of a Native American Rock Band.

The Ringo Awards, named in honor of cherished writer/artist Mike Wieringo, recognize the creativity, skill, and fun of comic books. For this year's Ringo Awards, five IDW titles received nominations from a jury of industry luminaries, while an additional five nominations went to comics professionals whose creative achievements include IDW publications.

The five IDW projects nominated for Ringo Awards were:

  • Best Series: Usagi Yojimbo
  • Best Anthology: Be Gay, Do Comics
  • Best Anthology: Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels
  • Best Humor Comic: Love and Capes: The Family Way
  • Best Presentation in Design: Dave Cockrum's X-Men Artifact Edition

The five creators whose 2020 work was exclusively or in part featured in IDW publications during 2020 were:

  • Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist): Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo)
  • Best Letterer: Deron Bennett (Canto & The Clockwork Fairies, Canto II: The Hollow Men)
  • Best Cover Artist: Peach Momoko (The Crow: Lethe, Read Only Memories, Usagi Yojimbo: Wanderer's Road)
  • Best Cover Artist: Kevin O'Neill (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen IV: The Tempest)
  • Best Colorist: Laura Allred (Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels)

Nachie Marsham, IDW's publisher, added, "We would like to extend our hearty congratulations to each of the massively talented creators who have been deservedly recognized for their passion, hard work, and artistry by the Eisner, Ringo and Reuben organizations. It's our supreme honor and pleasure to work with each of you, and we wish you the best of luck!"

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW (NYSE American: IDW) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

CONTACT:

Ezra Rosensaft
[email protected]

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662191/IDW-Creative-Partners-Recognized-for-Outstanding-Work-in-Industry-in-Annual-Awards

img.ashx?id=662191

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment