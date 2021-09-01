Fannie Mae Increases Commitment to Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fannie Mae Increases Commitment to Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Annual LIHTC Investment Cap Raised to $850 Million from $500 Million, Effective Immediately

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) announced today it has increased its capital for investment in low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) activities as part of its ongoing effort to provide a reliable source of capital for affordable rental housing, especially in underserved markets. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) approved the increase, effective immediately, up to $850 million annually, up from a $500 million annual cap set in 2017 when FHFA approved Fannie Mae's return to the LIHTC market.

The increase in Fannie Mae's annual investment activities builds on the company's efforts to increase and improve affordable housing stock and help markets most in need of support, complementing Fannie Mae's affordable housing mission. Since its return to the LIHTC market, Fannie Mae's $1.8 billion worth of commitments have supported the creation and preservation of thousands of affordable units. The LIHTC program accounts for a majority of all affordable rental housing created and preserved in the United States. The increase in the cap allows Fannie Mae to maintain its commitment to supporting the growing needs for quality affordable housing for the nation's renters.

"LIHTC investments are one of the most impactful tools we use to create and preserve affordable housing in underserved markets. Increasing the annual cap allows us to better address the affordable housing supply shortage for low- and very low-income families," said Michele Evans, Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae. "Since our return to the LIHTC market in 2018, we have been able to better serve the multifamily market and play an integral role in addressing our nation's affordable housing crisis."

"FHFA's increase in the cap allows us to continue to play a leadership role in supporting underserved markets and projects, including rural, supportive housing developments, and disaster impacted areas," said Dana Brown, Vice President, Multifamily, Fannie Mae. "We are a steady and reliable presence in the LIHTC equity market. This consistent support was evident over the past year when pandemic-related factors disrupted many markets and economic activities. Throughout this challenging period, Fannie Mae continued its steady pace of LIHTC investments month after month, assuring our LIHTC market partners that we planned to continue to invest throughout 2020 and beyond."

Some notable LIHTC investments made through June 30, 2021, include the following properties:

  • Talbot Court (Greensboro, NC) will provide 56 units, of which six are designated for disabled or homeless residents. Twenty-five percent of this property's units will be restricted to residents who earn 30% of the area median income (AMI).
  • Wellington North (Clarkson, NY) will provide 50 units for senior residents with eight designated for disabled tenants. More than a third of this property's units will be offered to residents who earn 30% of the AMI or less.
  • Apache Manor & Sandy Park Apartments (Tulsa, OK) will facilitate Rental Assistance Demonstration conversion of 318 public housing units in two properties. The Housing Authority of the City of Tulsa will provide supportive services to all residents.
  • Beachwinds Apartments (Narragansett, RI) will offer 104 units for senior and disabled residents with supportive services.

For more information about Fannie Mae's Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, visit Fannie Mae's website .

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news;

Photo of Fannie Mae
 https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

favicon.png?sn=PH92793&sd=2021-09-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-increases-commitment-to-low-income-housing-tax-credit-market-301367162.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH92793&Transmission_Id=202109010830PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH92793&DateId=20210901
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment