Mednax Inc (MD) CEO Mark S Ordan Sold $3.3 million of Shares
CEO of Mednax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark S Ordan (insider trades) sold 95,000 shares of MD on 08/30/2021 at an average price of $35.09 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.
For the complete insider trading history of MD, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Please Login to leave a comment