Anika to Debut Joint Preservation Portfolio at the 2021 AAOS Annual Meeting

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( ANIK), a global joint preservation company focused on early intervention orthopedics, will debut their full joint preservation and restoration product portfolio at the 2021 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California September 1-3. During the meeting, Anika will feature the OVOMotion® with Inlay Glenoid Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (TSA) System and Tactoset® Injectable Bone Substitute, among their other orthopedic joint preservation solutions, in booth #835.



“We’re very excited to be part of the 2021 AAOS Annual Meeting, our first as the new Anika,” said Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., Anika’s President and CEO. “In early 2020, following the acquisition of Arthrosurface and Parcus Medical, Anika transformed the company’s strategy to become a global leader in joint preservation. Now fully integrated with an enhanced commercial organization and a robust R&D pipeline, we are laser focused on creating and delivering meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies.”

Anika will be featuring the anatomic OVOMotion with Inlay Glenoid Total Shoulder Arthroplasty System, a compelling choice for patients who suffer from glenohumeral osteoarthritis. This bone sparing total shoulder system features a stemless humeral implant design requiring minimal bone removal compared to a traditional stemmed total shoulder replacement, a non-spherical humeral head matching the native patient anatomy more closely than other products and is the only system which offers a true inlay glenoid component design intended to address glenoid loosening and overstuffing. Published test data demonstrates no loosening of the inlay glenoid after 4,000 cycles, whereas all onlay designs tested were clinically loose after approximately 1,100 cycles1. The clinical data surrounding this flagship shoulder system is mounting as well, as recent publications demonstrate the restoration of natural movement of the shoulder in elite athletes, the recentering of the glenohumeral joint, high rates of patient satisfaction, functional results for glenoids across advanced stages of disease and erosion, and excellent pain relief and implant survivorship2,3,4. The result for patients is a true recentering of the joint and more natural movement of the shoulder, the ability to remain active with fewer post-operative restrictions, and the opportunity to live their life pain free.

Another featured technology will be Tactoset, a key growth driver within the regenerative solutions portfolio. Tactoset is a calcium phosphate based, hyaluronic acid (HA)-enhanced injectable bone graft substitute, and it is intended for treating painful insufficiency fractures and other skeletal defects not intrinsic to the stability of bony structure. This biocompatible, osteoconductive bone graft substitute is highly flowable, interdigitates into the trabecular bone architecture, is easily injectable and settable, and has improved handling characteristics compared to other competitive products. A recent Tactoset study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research concluded that the material properties and performance are well suited for minimally invasive percutaneous delivery applications and that healthy bone growth and interdigitation was shown histologically at 6, 12, 18, and 26 weeks5.

Also on display will be the company’s most recent innovation, WristMotion® Total Wrist Arthroplasty System, on track for a full US market release at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) conference September 30 – October 2 in San Francisco, California. This modular joint preservation system was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2020 and replaces both the radial and carpal sides of the wrist joint in patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, or post-traumatic arthritis. The result for patients is restoring mobility and preserving more natural motion.

Anika’s full joint preservation portfolio, including products that leverage the company’s exciting HA technologies, Cingal® and Hyalofast®, will be on display. Cingal is the first HA-based viscosupplement combined with a fast-acting steroid to treat osteoarthritis pain. Hyalofast is Anika’s proprietary HA-based, off-the-shelf, single stage cartilage regeneration scaffold. Both Cingal and Hyalofast are approved and available only outside the United States and are in clinical trials in the US.

There will be multiple opportunities throughout the 2021 AAOS Annual Meeting in San Diego to learn more about these unique products at the Anika Booth, #835, as well as during Innovation Theater sessions held in Booth #4353. In the first Innovation Theater session, entitled “Simple or Complex: Can an Anatomic Total Shoulder System Be Your Primary TSA?” Anthony Miniaci, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Cleveland Clinic Sports Center, will discuss clinical insights, data, and why surgeons are adopting this system as their Primary TSA. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1. The second Innovation Theater session, led by Misty Suri, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Ochsner Health in New Orleans, will highlight Tactoset and its use in a talk entitled, “Addressing Insufficiency Fractures in Active Patients” on Wednesday, September 1 at 2:00 p.m.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with physicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. For more information, please visit www.anika.com.

