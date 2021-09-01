Logo
XcelPlus International appoints new CEO and Board of Directors Members

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

RENO, NV, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC Pink: XLPID) announced today a strategic reshuffling of its management team, including the appointment of energy industry veteran David Perez to the positions of president and Chief Executive Officer.

Perez has been promoted to the CEO position after serving as XcelPlus International’s Chief Operations Officer. Prior to his tenure at XcelPlus International, Perez spent more than 30 years in leadership roles while working in the energy and environmental sectors. During that period of time, Perez successfully established and expanded the operations of the companies he led into 40 different countries.

Perez was promoted to CEO by the company’s updated board of directors, which includes members installed by a shareholder vote taken late in August. Newly elected members of the board include Perez, along with interim director Andrew Befumo, who also serves as the company’s Chief Compliance Officer.

As the founder of the law firm of Befumo & Schaeffer, PLLC, Befumo brings 14 years of experience in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border transactions, and public company reporting to XcelPlus International. He is also a registered member of the United States Patent Bar.

Perez is replacing outgoing XcelPlus International CEO Charles Robinson, who occupied the position through the company’s reinstatement and restructuring, from June 2020 until August of this year.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity that sits before us to establish our industry-changing Cool Plasma technology as part of a global energy production and waste remediation solution," said Perez. “Our gasifiers have generated interest from potential partners on nearly every continent, and XcelPlus is primed to emerge as a leading figure in the renaissance and re-emergence of the waste-to-energy industry.”

For more information on XcelPlus International’s plasma gasifiers, please visit www.xcelplusint.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of future expectations and events, future strategic objectives, business prospects and anticipated results. Forward looking statements can often be identified by words and phrases such as “will,” “can,” “would,” “expected,” “opportunity,” “intent,” “primed to emerge,” and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to statements regarding or relating to completing any proposed business transactions, forming or completing any partnerships whether currently under consideration or otherwise, the scope of and need for our gasifiers, the success of our designs or re-designs, the state of the waste-to-energy industry, the progress and ultimate success of our initiatives and programs, the future sales and distribution of our gasifiers, and the ability of our gasifiers to process waste materials into energy. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contact: Ian Douglass
Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]
346-348-4034

