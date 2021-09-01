Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides Year End and Q1 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides Year End and Q1 Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company") released its financial results for the three-month, first-quarter-period ending June 30, 2021. This follows the release of its year-end financial results for the period ending March 31, 2021. All amounts are displayed in Canadian dollars.

Year-End Financial Highlights

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Operating Revenue
$583,444$958,743
Cost of Golds Sold
$366,849$580,492
General and Administrative Expenses
$1,554,713$1,562,035
Net Gain (Loss)
($1,810,414)
[0.04/share]
($1,610,649)
[$0.02/share]

The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be found here.

First-Quarter Financial Highlights

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Sales
$50,195$92,758
Cost of Sales
$23,364$59,425
General & Administrative Expenses
$207,445$263,403
Net Gain (Loss)
($242,655)
[$0.01/share]
($356,131)
[$0.02/share]

The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be found here.

The Company has expended considerable effort to rebuild the operation of the enterprise through internal restructuring and digitization of many of the processes such as sales, accounts receivable, support, etc. The Company is now up to date on all regulatory filings and the shares have resumed trading following the recent cease trading order.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of ASTI, we wish to thank all of our shareholders for their patience and understanding. We look forward to regaining your trust through demonstrating steady revenue growth and early profitability," commented Gary Van Nest, CEO of ASTI.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies is an advanced medical-technology company with its primary focus on the development, sale, distribution, marketing, and exploitation of non-invasive surgical technologies using lasers. Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. holds FDA approval for its laser technologies suited to the treatment of non-cancerous enlarged prostate and kidney stones. The Company is currently generating revenue from sales and service operations of its subsidiary Surgical Lasers Inc. Revenues are expected to increase each year going forward along with adding value-added services and technologies through organic growth and acquisition. Learn more by visiting the Investor Relations tab on ASTI's website: https://aquariussurgical.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Lorne MacFarlane, CFO
E: [email protected]
T: 902.496.7594

Jordan Shafi, Account Manager
E: [email protected]
T: 416.868.1079 x 233

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

SOURCE: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662398/Aquarius-Surgical-Technologies-Provides-Year-End-and-Q1-Results

img.ashx?id=662398

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment