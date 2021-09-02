US Stocks End the Day Mostly Higher Thursday

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

US Stocks End the Day Mostly Higher Thursday

Employment data helps risk appetite

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Sep 02, 2021

Summary

  • EnSync climbs 245%.
  • Weekly unemployment claims and continuing claims both lower.
  • ADP showed 374,000 new private sector jobs in August.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,443.82 on Thursday with a gain of 131.29 points or 0.37%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,536.95 for a gain of 12.86 points or 0.28%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 15,331.18 for a gain of 21.80 points or 0.14%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 16.41 for a gain of 0.30 points or 1.86%.

Thursday’s market movers

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher Thursday, thanks in part to some improving labor market data. All three major indexes ended Thursday with gains after the S&P 500 showed a strong start to September on Wednesday.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined to 340,000 in the weekly report. Continuing jobless claims also fell to 2.748 million from 2.908 million. Yesterday ADP also released its August private sector jobs report, which is a precursor to the Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report Friday. ADP showed 374,000 new private sector jobs in August, up from a gain of 326,000 in the previous report but just below the forecast of 500,000.

In other news:

  • The balance of trade report for July showed a deficit of $70 billion, in line with the forecast. Exports were $212.8 billion and imports were $282.9 billion.
  • Unit labor costs in the U.S. increased 1.3% in second-quarter 2021.
  • Nonfarm labor productivity in the U.S. increased by 2.1% in second-quarter 2021.
  • S. factory orders edged up 0.4% in July 2021, following an increase of 1.5%. Factory orders excluding transportation increased 0.80%.
  • The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.035% and eight-week bills at a rate of 0.065%.
  • Total vehicle sales decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13.1 million from 14.6 million.
  • Earnings announcements: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO, Financial), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE, Financial), Broadcom (AVGO, Financial) and Toro Co. (TTC, Financial).

Across the board:

  • Sector funds leading gains for the day included the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE, Financial) with a gain of 2.56%, the Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX, Financial) with a gain of 2.44% and the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK, Financial) with a gain of 1.47%.
  • EnSync (ESNC, Financial) climbed 245%.
  • Trillion Energy International (TCFF, Financial) gained 0.95%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA, Financial) rose 2.96%.
  • Dollar Tree (DLTR, Financial) was up 2.89%.
  • Quanta Services (PWR, Financial) increased 12.08%.
  • Baxter International (BAX, Financial) entered an agreement to acquire Hill-Rom Holdings. BAX gained 4.84%.
  • The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.284%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,304.02 for a gain of 16.96 points or 0.74%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,378.01 for a gain of 6.68 points or 0.49%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,585.78 for a gain of 123.02 points or 0.80%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,279.81 for a gain of 46.54 points or 0.41%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,773.83 for a gain of 13.61 points or 0.49%; the S&P 100 at 2,081.95 for a gain of 2.66 points or 0.13%; the Nasdaq 100 at 15,604.25 for a loss of 7.32 points or -0.047%; the Russell 3000 at 2,695.41 for a gain of 9.20 points or 0.34%; the Russell 1000 at 2,547.70 for a gain of 8.01 points or 0.32%; the Wilshire 5000 at 47,226.84 for a gain of 158.34 points or 0.34%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 853.52 for a gain of 7.54 points or 0.89%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment