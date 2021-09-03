Logo
P3 Health Partners Sets September 2021 Virtual Conference Schedule

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / P3 Health Partners ("P3"), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, which recently announced its business combination with Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021:

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 9th at 11:30am Eastern time

Webcast: Link

Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Friday, September 10th at 11:20am Eastern time

Webcast: Link

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Wells Fargo representative or the Company's investor relations team at [email protected].

About P3 Health Partners

P3 is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. Founded and led by physicians, P3 is a team of doctors, clinicians and support service professionals with a shared passion for delivering value-based care. We leverage our deeply integrated and capital efficient care model, data and technology, physician leadership and community outreach tools to create enhanced patient outcomes and experiences, greater satisfaction for providers and caregivers and lower care costs. For more information, visit p3hp.org.

Additional Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

The proposed business combination will be submitted to stockholders of Foresight for their consideration. Foresight filed a preliminary proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") with the SEC on August 12, 2021 in connection with the proposed business combination. After the definitive Proxy Statement has been filed, Foresight will mail the definitive Proxy Statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. Foresight's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary Proxy Statement and any amendments thereto and, once available, the definitive Proxy Statement, in connection with Foresight's solicitation of proxies for its special meeting of stockholders to be held to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination, because these documents will contain important information about Foresight, P3 and the proposed business combination. Stockholders may also obtain a copy of the preliminary or definitive Proxy Statement, once available, as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination and other documents filed with the SEC by Foresight, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to Gateway Investor Relations, (949) 574-3860, [email protected].

Participants in the Solicitation

Foresight, P3 and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from Foresight's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Foresight's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in Foresight's proxy statement when it is filed with the SEC. You can find more information about Foresight's directors and executive officers in Foresight's Annual Report. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the proxy statement when it becomes available. Stockholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

Contacts

Kassi Belz, SVP of Strategic Communications
P3 Health Partners
(904) 415-2744
[email protected]

Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun
Gateway Group
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

Public Relations

Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Group
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

SOURCE: P3 Health Partners



https://www.accesswire.com/662639/P3-Health-Partners-Sets-September-2021-Virtual-Conference-Schedule

