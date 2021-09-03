Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Celebrates Success of International Association of Women Simplify Summit

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Women, a business unit of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., hosted a successful virtual summit on August 28th. On the heels of 2020, with millions of women leaving the workforce because of the competing demands of work and home, this summit was geared towards empowering women to better their lives through simplification.



During the event, keynote speakers Rose Lounsbury, Kim Becking, and Dr. Adia Gooden helped to set the tone for simplification across all areas of our lives. Workshop hosts Robin L. Owens, Ph.D. and Mary Dee offered practical tips for productivity and prioritization. Finally, two panel discussions (Stop Reloading the Dishwasher and Making Health Feel Less Like a Chore) provided conversation that helps women to prioritize tasks related to caring for themselves and others.

The summit was sponsored by Trustworthy (www.trustworthy.com) and raised awareness and support for Hey There Beautiful Foundation, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit empowering women and young girls to achieve their life goals through education, motivation, self-awareness, and self-development.

“Women have been faced with tremendous challenges these past 18 months and we’re committed to helping them rebound, rebuild, and come back stronger than ever before,” said Megan Bozzuto, President of IAW. “This summit brought more than a thousand women together to share stories, resources, and support. It was incredible to feel so much energy and passion in a virtual platform and left us with much hope and optimism for the future.” Pre-Covid, most of IAW events were hosted in-person. Virtual events, including National Summits, Local Chapter Events, and Roundtables have allowed the company to expand their reach and impact more women.

IAW will continue hosting events and programming that equips women with networking and development opportunities that will support their personal and professional advancement.

About International Association of Women (IAW)

The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking platform that provides women the forum, professional development, and services needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally, and promote themselves and their businesses.

For more information about IAW, please visit:

www.iawomen.com

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. ( IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate subsidiaries in the United States including the International Association of Women (IAW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ and disabled persons globally.

