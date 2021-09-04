Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys Wendel SE, APAC Realty, Kloeckner SE, Sells Sto SE KGaA, Kamux Corp, BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co

- New Purchases: MF, CLN, KCO, GFT, BETS B, FXPO, IGL, HABA, NLFSK, IGG, METN, ACCEL, SIX3, TOY, 1662, CERV, 1D0, 6638, 02232, 7867, TRANS, 6644, IPN, 3252, ECR, 3843,
- Added Positions: FGP, HR.UN, 6770, 1COV, WHS, 4312, FAE, SIILI, IRE, SMHN, ASCN, ANORA, 4708, CAV1V, LIAB, 7419, BULTEN, FSZ, DEGA1, 1965, SSG, REDD, REDD, 2384, IG, SPB, 02119, SPT, 3817, 00173, FGR, 1723, FPO, PM, SCST, AX.UN, ADEN, GALE, NEDAP, STCK, DX., ACAD,
- Reduced Positions: BOUV, 7004, 9697, NEX, HH, 6089, LEO,
- Sold Out: STO3, KAMUX, 2154, 9790, INVP, 6875, SBO, OKDBV, SCANFL, HBM, 3738, 3107, DGV, 8074, ELCO, VEC, 4559, PHNX, 4043, VTG, AWX, CEC, PHARM, 4745,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund
- Wendel SE (MF) - 4,692 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Signify NV (LIGHT) - 9,883 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio.
- NV Bekaert SA (BEKB) - 10,176 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.
- Royal Mail PLC (RMG) - 53,422 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio.
- ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV) - 29,717 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio.
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Wendel SE. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $112.85. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 4,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: APAC Realty Ltd (CLN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in APAC Realty Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $0.66, with an estimated average price of $0.55. The stock is now traded at around $0.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 798,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Kloeckner & Co SE. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 17,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GFT Technologies SE (GFT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in GFT Technologies SE. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.65, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 9,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Betsson AB (BETS B)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Betsson AB. The purchase prices were between $68.8 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 26,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Ferrexpo PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.01, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 35,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FirstGroup PLC (FGP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in FirstGroup PLC by 133.51%. The purchase prices were between $0.73 and $0.97, with an estimated average price of $0.83. The stock is now traded at around $0.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 324,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.26 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 31,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alps Alpine Co Ltd (6770)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Alps Alpine Co Ltd by 110.31%. The purchase prices were between $1124 and $1502, with an estimated average price of $1258.21. The stock is now traded at around $1213.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Covestro AG (1COV)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Covestro AG by 188.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $58.8, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Warehouse Group Ltd (The) (WHS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Warehouse Group Ltd (The) by 136.90%. The purchase prices were between $3.33 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cybernet Systems Co Ltd (4312)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Cybernet Systems Co Ltd by 78.41%. The purchase prices were between $720 and $918, with an estimated average price of $839.83. The stock is now traded at around $699.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sto SE & Co KGaA (STO3)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Sto SE & Co KGaA. The sale prices were between $154.8 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $169.83.Sold Out: Kamux Corp (KAMUX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Kamux Corp. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $16.39, with an estimated average price of $15.07.Sold Out: BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co (2154)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co. The sale prices were between $1233 and $1761, with an estimated average price of $1376.98.Sold Out: Fukui Computer Holdings Inc (9790)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Fukui Computer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3955 and $4750, with an estimated average price of $4265.83.Sold Out: Investec PLC (INVP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Investec PLC. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.78.Sold Out: MegaChips Corp (6875)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in MegaChips Corp. The sale prices were between $3170 and $3820, with an estimated average price of $3507.88.
