Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys Wendel SE, APAC Realty, Kloeckner SE, Sells Sto SE KGaA, Kamux Corp, BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II (Current Portfolio) buys Wendel SE, APAC Realty, Kloeckner SE, GFT Technologies SE, Betsson AB, sells Sto SE KGaA, Kamux Corp, BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co, Fukui Computer Holdings Inc, Investec PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II owns 146 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+horizon+international+small+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund
  1. Wendel SE (MF) - 4,692 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Signify NV (LIGHT) - 9,883 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. NV Bekaert SA (BEKB) - 10,176 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.
  4. Royal Mail PLC (RMG) - 53,422 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio.
  5. ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV) - 29,717 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Wendel SE (MF)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Wendel SE. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $112.85. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 4,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: APAC Realty Ltd (CLN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in APAC Realty Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $0.66, with an estimated average price of $0.55. The stock is now traded at around $0.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 798,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Kloeckner & Co SE. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 17,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GFT Technologies SE (GFT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in GFT Technologies SE. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.65, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 9,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Betsson AB (BETS B)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Betsson AB. The purchase prices were between $68.8 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 26,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Ferrexpo PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.01, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 35,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FirstGroup PLC (FGP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in FirstGroup PLC by 133.51%. The purchase prices were between $0.73 and $0.97, with an estimated average price of $0.83. The stock is now traded at around $0.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 324,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.26 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 31,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alps Alpine Co Ltd (6770)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Alps Alpine Co Ltd by 110.31%. The purchase prices were between $1124 and $1502, with an estimated average price of $1258.21. The stock is now traded at around $1213.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Covestro AG (1COV)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Covestro AG by 188.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $58.8, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Warehouse Group Ltd (The) (WHS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Warehouse Group Ltd (The) by 136.90%. The purchase prices were between $3.33 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cybernet Systems Co Ltd (4312)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Cybernet Systems Co Ltd by 78.41%. The purchase prices were between $720 and $918, with an estimated average price of $839.83. The stock is now traded at around $699.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sto SE & Co KGaA (STO3)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Sto SE & Co KGaA. The sale prices were between $154.8 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $169.83.

Sold Out: Kamux Corp (KAMUX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Kamux Corp. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $16.39, with an estimated average price of $15.07.

Sold Out: BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co (2154)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co. The sale prices were between $1233 and $1761, with an estimated average price of $1376.98.

Sold Out: Fukui Computer Holdings Inc (9790)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Fukui Computer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3955 and $4750, with an estimated average price of $4265.83.

Sold Out: Investec PLC (INVP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Investec PLC. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.78.

Sold Out: MegaChips Corp (6875)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in MegaChips Corp. The sale prices were between $3170 and $3820, with an estimated average price of $3507.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund. Also check out:

1. Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund keeps buying
