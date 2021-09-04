Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Peugeot SA, Peugeot SA, Intesa Sanpaolo, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Banco Santander SA, UniCredit SpA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Peugeot SA, Peugeot SA, Intesa Sanpaolo, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Banco Santander SA, UniCredit SpA

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Peugeot SA, Peugeot SA, Intesa Sanpaolo, Puma SE, ASM International NV, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Banco Santander SA, UniCredit SpA, Faurecia SE, Vantage Towers AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 37 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aperture International Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+international+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aperture International Equity Fund
  1. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) - 184,885 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92%
  2. Brenntag SE (BNR) - 92,637 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
  3. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 62,311 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio.
  4. Peugeot SA (STLA) - 386,173 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.02%
  5. Peugeot SA (STLA) - 386,173 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.02%
New Purchase: Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Intesa Sanpaolo. The purchase prices were between $2.22 and $2.49, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.387500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 584,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ASM International NV (ASM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in ASM International NV. The purchase prices were between $227.8 and $279.8, with an estimated average price of $257.25. The stock is now traded at around $334.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adyen NV (ADYEN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Adyen NV. The purchase prices were between $1674.6 and $2116, with an estimated average price of $1931.38. The stock is now traded at around $2670.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AAK AB (AAK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in AAK AB. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $203.6, with an estimated average price of $195.25. The stock is now traded at around $206.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 35,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peugeot SA (STLA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Peugeot SA by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $0.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 386,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peugeot SA (STLA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Peugeot SA by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $0.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 386,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Puma SE (PUM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Puma SE by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $83.54 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 36,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $2.82 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $3.2.

Sold Out: UniCredit SpA (UCG)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in UniCredit SpA. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Sold Out: Faurecia SE (EO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Faurecia SE. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $45.48.

Sold Out: Vantage Towers AG (VTWR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Vantage Towers AG. The sale prices were between $24 and $27.95, with an estimated average price of $26.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aperture International Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Aperture International Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aperture International Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aperture International Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aperture International Equity Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider