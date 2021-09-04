Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Peugeot SA, Peugeot SA, Intesa Sanpaolo, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Banco Santander SA, UniCredit SpA

New Purchases: ISP, ASM, ADYEN, UL, AAK,

ISP, ASM, ADYEN, UL, AAK, Added Positions: STLA, STLA, PUM, FRE, BABA, 01398,

STLA, STLA, PUM, FRE, BABA, 01398, Reduced Positions: ABI,

ABI, Sold Out: SAN, UCG, EO, VTWR,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Peugeot SA, Peugeot SA, Intesa Sanpaolo, Puma SE, ASM International NV, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Banco Santander SA, UniCredit SpA, Faurecia SE, Vantage Towers AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 37 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aperture International Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+international+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) - 184,885 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92% Brenntag SE (BNR) - 92,637 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 62,311 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Peugeot SA (STLA) - 386,173 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.02% Peugeot SA (STLA) - 386,173 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.02%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Intesa Sanpaolo. The purchase prices were between $2.22 and $2.49, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.387500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 584,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in ASM International NV. The purchase prices were between $227.8 and $279.8, with an estimated average price of $257.25. The stock is now traded at around $334.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Adyen NV. The purchase prices were between $1674.6 and $2116, with an estimated average price of $1931.38. The stock is now traded at around $2670.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in AAK AB. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $203.6, with an estimated average price of $195.25. The stock is now traded at around $206.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 35,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Peugeot SA by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $0.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 386,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Peugeot SA by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $0.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 386,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Puma SE by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $83.54 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 36,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $2.82 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $3.2.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in UniCredit SpA. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Faurecia SE. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $45.48.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Vantage Towers AG. The sale prices were between $24 and $27.95, with an estimated average price of $26.1.