Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Peugeot SA, Peugeot SA, Intesa Sanpaolo, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Banco Santander SA, UniCredit SpA

- New Purchases: ISP, ASM, ADYEN, UL, AAK,
- Added Positions: STLA, STLA, PUM, FRE, BABA, 01398,
- Reduced Positions: ABI,
- Sold Out: SAN, UCG, EO, VTWR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aperture International Equity Fund
- Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) - 184,885 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92%
- Brenntag SE (BNR) - 92,637 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 62,311 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio.
- Peugeot SA (STLA) - 386,173 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.02%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Intesa Sanpaolo. The purchase prices were between $2.22 and $2.49, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.387500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 584,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ASM International NV (ASM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in ASM International NV. The purchase prices were between $227.8 and $279.8, with an estimated average price of $257.25. The stock is now traded at around $334.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adyen NV (ADYEN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Adyen NV. The purchase prices were between $1674.6 and $2116, with an estimated average price of $1931.38. The stock is now traded at around $2670.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AAK AB (AAK)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in AAK AB. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $203.6, with an estimated average price of $195.25. The stock is now traded at around $206.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 35,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peugeot SA (STLA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Peugeot SA by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $0.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 386,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peugeot SA (STLA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Puma SE by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $83.54 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 36,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Banco Santander SA (SAN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $2.82 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $3.2.Sold Out: UniCredit SpA (UCG)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in UniCredit SpA. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63.Sold Out: Faurecia SE (EO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Faurecia SE. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $45.48.Sold Out: Vantage Towers AG (VTWR)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Vantage Towers AG. The sale prices were between $24 and $27.95, with an estimated average price of $26.1.
