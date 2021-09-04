AdvisorShares Trust Buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: HYD,

HYD, Sold Out: HYG,

Investment company AdvisorShares Trust Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorShares Trust. As of 2021Q2, AdvisorShares Trust owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 3,682 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

AdvisorShares Trust initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Trust sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.