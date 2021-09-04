AdvisorShares Trust Buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company AdvisorShares Trust (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorShares Trust. As of 2021Q2, AdvisorShares Trust owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 3,682 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
AdvisorShares Trust initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
AdvisorShares Trust sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.
