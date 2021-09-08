ALPS Variable Investment Trust Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

New Purchases: BBJP,

Investment company ALPS Variable Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ALPS Variable Investment Trust. As of 2021Q2, ALPS Variable Investment Trust owns 24 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 188,116 shares, 23.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 83,812 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 27,532 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 74,602 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 36,320 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%

ALPS Variable Investment Trust initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 18,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.