ALPS Variable Investment Trust Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

Investment company ALPS Variable Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ALPS Variable Investment Trust. As of 2021Q2, ALPS Variable Investment Trust owns 24 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Morningstar Income and Growth ETF Asset Allocation Portfolio.
1. Morningstar Income and Growth ETF Asset Allocation Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Morningstar Income and Growth ETF Asset Allocation Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Morningstar Income and Growth ETF Asset Allocation Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Morningstar Income and Growth ETF Asset Allocation Portfolio keeps buying
- New Purchases: BBJP,
- Added Positions: BND, BSV, VCIT, VGIT, BLV, EMLC,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VEA, IVV, FNDF, VTV, IJH, VFH, FNDE, VBR, VDE, EWU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Morningstar Income and Growth ETF Asset Allocation Portfolio
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 188,116 shares, 23.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 83,812 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 27,532 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 74,602 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 36,320 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
ALPS Variable Investment Trust initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 18,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.
