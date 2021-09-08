Logo
Manhattan Associates Welcomes Ann Sung Ruckstuhl as Chief Marketing Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Ann Sung Ruckstuhl to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned Fortune 500 executive and four-time chief marketing officer, Ruckstuhl will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that expand Manhattan’s position as a leading provider of supply chain and omnichannel solutions and drive its next phase of growth.

With over two decades of high tech marketing and product management leadership, Ruckstuhl is an established and decorated Silicon Valley executive who has built successful startups and transformed Fortune 500 companies - including eBay, Hewlett-Packard, LiveOps, SOASTA (acquired by Akamai), Sybase (acquired by SAP), Symantec, and Unisys.

“Ann is a supremely talented and accomplished marketing leader with a proven track record of delivering strategic marketing, communications, and go-to-market programs that have transformed business and generated billions in revenue,” said Eddie Capel, president and CEO of Manhattan Associates. “Her forward-thinking, growth-oriented approach make her the right person to take Manhattan’s marketing and branding to the next level.”

Ruckstuhl was most recently senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Unisys, where she rejuvenated and raised awareness of the company’s brand, and drove pipeline and revenue growth.

“Manhattan Associates delivers what the market critically needs right now – customer-centric omnichannel commerce made possible by a fast, agile, and flexible global supply chain,” said Ann Sung Ruckstuhl. “I couldn’t be more excited to join an established and well-respected industry leader with limitless opportunity and potential. I look forward to working with this wonderful team to further accelerate awareness and growth.”

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contacts:
Rick Fernandez
Manhattan Associates
+1 678 597 6988
[email protected]

