Bureau Veritas Appoints Riad Habib as Senior Vice President of Energy and Industry in North America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced the appointment of Riad Habib, as Senior Vice President of Energy and Industry in North America, effective immediately. Riad will lead the North American Energy and Industry group in a wide range of CAPEX and OPEX project support services, including field and laboratory testing services focused on delivering sustainability and renewable energy solutions, quality testing, inspection, and certification. He will also be responsible for supporting the growth of the company's Green Line sustainability offering.

Riad comes to Bureau Veritas with nearly two decades of energy industry experience and a proven track record of driving financial performance, operational excellence, and leading customer sustainability objectives across the energy and renewables sector. Riad will be responsible for the 2,000 plus member team of the North American Energy and Industry group at Bureau Veritas. He will report to Shawn Till, EVP and CEO of Bureau Veritas North America.

"With a strong background in driving high-performance and operational excellence in the renewable energy sector, and his deep understanding of the future of the energy markets, we are excited to welcome Riad to our leadership team in North America" said Shawn Till, EVP and CEO, Bureau Veritas, North America. "As the world is experiencing monumental shifts to turn focus toward sustainability in energy and mining, Riad will be poised to support Bureau Veritas' mission to shape a world of trust through our testing, inspection and certification services––helping our customers meet the highest safety, quality and sustainability standards during this exciting time in the energy sector. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to focus on the strategic growth objectives of Bureau Veritas, and enabling our customers in the energy and renewables sector toward a more sustainable future."

"I am excited for my new role as Senior Vice President and welcome the opportunity to build upon the 200-year legacy of quality, trust, safety, and transparency that Bureau Veritas brings to the energy sector," said Riad Habib, Senior Vice President, Energy and Industry, Bureau Veritas North America."The prospect of supporting Bureau Veritas in their dedication to renewable energy and sustainability is a privilege and a continuation of my personal core values of helping client during this historic energy market transition, toward more green and resilient offerings."

Prior to joining Bureau Veritas, Riad's career included a range of energy and operational leadership positions at a Fortune 500 global infrastructure consulting firm, most recently as Senior Vice President of the National Energy division for the Americas. In this role, he was instrumental in defining the vision and growth of the Energy business to capture customer energy transition needs within the renewable energy, energy delivery, and decentralized energy markets.

As a global leader with diverse experience across the energy sector, Riad is a respected thought leader on renewable energy, sustainability, design and construction management, project controls, procurement, supply chain management, and commissioning. Riad holds a Master of Science in International Business Finance from Touro College and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Hartford.

About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn

MEDIA CONTACTS


Theresa Anderson

+1 917 344 4593

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL98425&sd=2021-09-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bureau-veritas-appoints-riad-habib-as-senior-vice-president-of-energy-and-industry-in-north-america-301371433.html

SOURCE Bureau Veritas

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL98425&Transmission_Id=202109081100PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL98425&DateId=20210908
