5 Chinese Stocks Broadly Sold by Gurus in Past Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

5 Chinese Stocks Broadly Sold by Gurus in Past Quarter

Chinese stocks with high guru sells amid ongoing regulatory crackdown

Author's Avatar
James Li
Sep 08, 2021

Summary

  • Hedge fund exposure to the China ADR market drops to two-year low.
  • Top guru sells include Baidu, New Oriental and JD.com.
Article's Main Image

According to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus, a Premium feature, five China-based stocks broadly sold by gurus over the past three months include Baidu Inc. (

BIDU, Financial), New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU, Financial), JD.com Inc. (JD, Financial), TAL Education Group (TAL, Financial) and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS, Financial).

Fund exposure to China stocks hit two-year low amid regulatory crackdown

Credit Suisse Group AG (

CS, Financial) said in an analyst note this week that hedge fund exposure to Chinese equities and indexes listed in the U.S. tumbled from approximately 2% at the end of 2020 to just around 0.75% as of Aug. 25, a two-year low. The Swiss-based firm said that 2021’s “sharp drop in ADR exposure” stems from price declines and client reductions as investors priced in regulatory uncertainty.

The Wall Street Journal added that

Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio), leader of Third Point LLC, told investors that his firm pared back its exposure to China in recent months "out of fear that President Xi Jinping may continue exercising power over financial markets.” According to historical portfolio statistics, a Premium feature, Loeb sold his stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial) during the first quarter.

1435693151086972928.png

GuruFocus’ Aggregated Portfolio also looks at broadly sold stocks

While the Aggregated Portfolio primarily considers the most-broadly held stocks or the most-bought stocks, the portfolio also allows users to track the stocks broadly sold by gurus. Investors can also monitor trends in the stocks that gurus are discarding from their portfolios.

Baidu

Eighteen gurus sold shares of Baidu (

BIDU, Financial) during the past three months, including George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)’ Soros Fund Management and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)’s ARK Investment.

1435694710424342528.png

GuruFocus ranks the online search giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of net profit margins and returns that outperform more than 82% of global competitors.

1435696199909773312.png

Despite high profitability, Baidu’s interest coverage and debt ratios underperform more than 68% of global competitors, suggesting moderately low financial strength.

1435697101047599104.png

New Oriental Education and Technology

Ten gurus sold shares of New Oriental Education and Technology (

EDU, Financial) during the past quarter, including Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management.

1435697642460942336.png

GuruFocus ranks the education company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on the back of a five-star business predictability rank and a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms more than 83% of global competitors.

1435698476976443392.png

Despite high profitability, New Oriental Education’s financial strength ranks 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio that is higher than 4 and underperforms over 75% of global competitors.

1435699516161396736.png

JD.com

Nine gurus sold shares of JD.com (

JD, Financial) during the past quarter.

1435700089413701632.png

GuruFocus ranks the e-commerce company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and debt ratios outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

1435702253380964352.png

TAL Education Group

Nine gurus sold shares of TAL Education Group (

TAL, Financial) during the past quarter.

1435703666324541440.png

GuruFocus ranks the tutoring company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms more than 73% of global competitors.

1435709360645869568.png

Vipshop Holdings

Eight gurus sold shares of Vipshop Holdings (

VIPS, Financial) during the past quarter.

1435710050655014912.png

GuruFocus ranks the discount retailer’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 4.56 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 86% of global competitors.

1435713822064119808.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BABA and EDU.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar