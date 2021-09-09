Logo
Louisiana First Horizon Foundation Commits $1 Million to Affected Communities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

IBERIABANK/First Horizon Announces Hurricane Relief Efforts

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 9, 2021

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana First Horizon Foundation announced today its pledge of $1 million to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ida. These funds will be distributed through non-profit partners to address the needs of affected areas. Applications for funding to 501c-3 organizations can be submitted online at https://www.firsthorizonfoundation.com/Louisiana.

First_Horizon_Corporation_Logo_1.jpg

Immediately following the storm, IBERIABANK/First Horizon Corporation distributed essential supplies, including water, ice, food, and fuel, to associates and will continue to provide financial support through its Associate Relief Fund. The majority of IBERIABANK/First Horizon banking centers in affected areas are now open with limited business hours. Clients can visit www.iberiabank.com for updates on business operations, fee waivers, loan deferrals and other recovery resources.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone experiencing loss from this catastrophic event," said First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "We will continue to play a lead role in providing the resources needed to rebuild and restore the lives of our associates and clients and the communities we serve."

About the Louisiana First Horizon Foundation

As part of the IBERIABANK/First Horizon merger-of-equals, the Louisiana First Horizon Foundation was founded in 2020 to meet community needs in the state of Louisiana.

About IBERIABANK, a division of First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN) with $87.6 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.


favicon.png?sn=CL01146&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisiana-first-horizon-foundation-commits-1-million-to-affected-communities-301372618.html

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL01146&Transmission_Id=202109091016PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL01146&DateId=20210909
