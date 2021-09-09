AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $2.0 Million

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $2.0 Million

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Y-T-D sales total $19.8 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $2,097,500. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $19.8 million.

Orders consisted of the following equipment:

Two Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric MiniZ Skid Steer loaders and one all-electric Kovaco Elise 900 loader were sold. The MiniZs were purchased by a contractor who provides services to a U.S. government facility in Alaska. While the contractor has purchased other skid steer loaders from AmeraMex, the Kovacos were purchased as their zero emissions make them perfect for use within the facility. The third MiniZ was purchased by a large landowner in Northern California. The Elise 900 was purchased by a manufacturing company in Southern California.

AMERAMEX1.png

Kovaco Electric's MiniZ Skid Steer Loader

Three Kalmar 650 Forklifts were purchased by a commercial construction company. The Kalmar Forklifts each have a 65,000-pound capacity.

AMERAMEX2.png

Kalmar 650 Forklift

Two Xtreme Telehandlers, Model 1255 with a 12,000-pound capacity and Model 621 with a 6,000-pound capacity were purchased by a commercial construction company. A Telehandler is a construction vehicle made to lift items and heavy weights, and it often is a hybrid of the crane and forklift in terms of abilities and size. The main feature of the telehandler is its boom, which is capable of equipping attachments for further uses.

AMERAMEX3.jpg

Xtreme Telehandler

An ASV RT-120F (forestry model) with mulching head was purchased by a fire protection company in Northern California. The equipment is used to remove debris and underbrush from agriculture lands and forests.

AMERAMEX4.png

ASV RT-120F

Two Taylor Loaded Container Handlers were sold, one to a port located in Seattle, WA and one to a port located in Houston, TX.

For more information and pricing of logistics, construction, and forestry equipment or to receive information and arrange for a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders or the line of ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or [email protected]

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663265/AmeraMex-International-Announces-Equipment-Orders-Totaling-Approximately-20-Million

img.ashx?id=663265

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment