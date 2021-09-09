AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $2.0 Million

Y-T-D sales total $19.8 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $2,097,500. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $19.8 million.

Orders consisted of the following equipment:

Two Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric MiniZ Skid Steer loaders and one all-electric Kovaco Elise 900 loader were sold. The MiniZs were purchased by a contractor who provides services to a U.S. government facility in Alaska. While the contractor has purchased other skid steer loaders from AmeraMex, the Kovacos were purchased as their zero emissions make them perfect for use within the facility. The third MiniZ was purchased by a large landowner in Northern California. The Elise 900 was purchased by a manufacturing company in Southern California.

Kovaco Electric's MiniZ Skid Steer Loader

Three Kalmar 650 Forklifts were purchased by a commercial construction company. The Kalmar Forklifts each have a 65,000-pound capacity.

Kalmar 650 Forklift

Two Xtreme Telehandlers, Model 1255 with a 12,000-pound capacity and Model 621 with a 6,000-pound capacity were purchased by a commercial construction company. A Telehandler is a construction vehicle made to lift items and heavy weights, and it often is a hybrid of the crane and forklift in terms of abilities and size. The main feature of the telehandler is its boom, which is capable of equipping attachments for further uses.

Xtreme Telehandler

An ASV RT-120F (forestry model) with mulching head was purchased by a fire protection company in Northern California. The equipment is used to remove debris and underbrush from agriculture lands and forests.

ASV RT-120F

Two Taylor Loaded Container Handlers were sold, one to a port located in Seattle, WA and one to a port located in Houston, TX.

