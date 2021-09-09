Glaxo, Pfizer, J&J and Sanofi Expected to Grab Biggest Shares of RSV Vaccine Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Glaxo, Pfizer, J&J and Sanofi Expected to Grab Biggest Shares of RSV Vaccine Business

Size of market for respiratory illness shot expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2030

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Sep 09, 2021

Summary

  • GlaxoSmithKline expected to own 25% of business by 2030.
  • Pfizer may have advantage over competitors because of work on Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Sanofi applying unique technology to develop its shot.
Article's Main Image

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (

GSK, Financial) is forecasted to carve out more than 25% of a vaccine market that is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2030. FiercePharma repotrted three other members of big pharma are also in line to be rewarded for developing a shot for respiratory syncytial virus, with Pfizer Inc. (PFE, Financial) raking in $2.1 billion, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) adding $1.7 billion to its top line and Sanofi SA (SNY, Financial) pocketing $1.2 billion.

Vaccine developers have been trying to come up with a shot for RSV for years with no success. It appears that’s about to change, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges wrote in a note to clients. He thinks RSV vaccines currently in the late stages of testing could hit the market as early as 2023.

Other vaccine makers earlier in the testing stage include Bavarian Nordic A/S (

BVNRY, Financial) and Covid-19 heavyweight Moderna Inc. (MRNA, Financial). They are expected to earn $2.6 billion of the overall market.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says RSV is the number one cause of pneumonia in children under one, and in a typical year kills 100 to 500 children under five years old and 14,000 adults 65 years or older. It is spread via respiratory droplets or contact with a contaminated surface. While the virus usually comes on in the fall in the United States and peaks in the winter, cases have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. During an unusual summer RSV season, pediatric hospitals reported infections around the Southern United States, the CDC warned in June.

GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are all taking similar approaches to develop a vaccine. Meanwhile, Sanofi, the leading vaccine company in the world, is pursuing a different tack, working with partner AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on a prophylactic monoclonal antibody for infants, and they plan to file for approval next year.

Porges thinks the vaccines from Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson should hit the market at about the same time and work in much the same way. Pfizer may have a leg up on the competition because of its experience with the Covid jab. Last week, the company began a phase 3 trial of its RSV vaccine in adults 60 and older. Pfizer could have results of the tests by the first quarter of 2022, wrote Porges.

GlaxoSmithKline expects to have information about its trial in the second half of next year, while J&J has yet to set a timetable.

By 2030, Porges expects that 72% of the RSV market will come from adults, while 10% from maternal immunization—or vaccinating mothers to protect their babies—and 18% from infants.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long JNJ
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment