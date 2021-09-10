Logo
ZoomAway Announces Change of Auditor

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (

TSXV:ZMA, Financial) (OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com announces that it has changed its auditor from Davidson & Company LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned at the request of the Company effective as of August 30, 2021, and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor, effective as of August 30, 2021, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the two most recently completed financial years and any period subsequent to the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR, together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor each confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice. There were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102) between the Former Auditor and the Company.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Technologies Inc., at 775-691-8860 [email protected] or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.

About Us
ZoomAway Technologies Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the hospitality and travel industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining travel, hospitality, mobile gaming and augmented reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Technologies Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZoomAway Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663446/ZoomAway-Announces-Change-of-Auditor

img.ashx?id=663446

