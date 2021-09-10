Logo
Portage Biotech Announces Participation in September 2021 Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. ( PRTG) (“Portage” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the development of therapies and treatments targeting cancer treatment resistance, today announced that as part of its commitment to investor outreach, management will be participating in the following investor conferences in September 2021.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference
Date: September 13, 2021
Format: Corporate Presentation, on-demand beginning at 7a.m. ET

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Date: Sept 21, 2021
Format: Corporate Presentation (live) at 9:05a.m. ET and 1-on-1 meetings
(click here for live webcast)

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Sept 29, 2021
Format: Fireside Chat with analyst Alethia Young at 11:20a.m. ET and 1-on-1 meetings (click here for live webcast).

An archived replay of the Oppenheimer and Cantor webcasts will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website at https://ir.portagebiotech.com/news-and-events/events following the presentation.

About Portage Biotech Inc.
Portage is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to improve long-term treatment response and quality of life in patients with evasive cancers. The Company’s access to next-generation technologies coupled with a deep understanding of biological mechanisms enables the identification of the most promising clinical therapies and product development strategies that accelerate these medicines through the translational pipeline. Portage’s portfolio consists of five diverse platforms, leveraging delivery by intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, and virus-like particles. Within these five platforms, Portage has 10 products currently in development with multiple clinical readouts expected over the next 12-24 months. For more information, please visit www.portagebiotech.com, follow us on Twitter at @PortageBiotech, or find us on LinkedIn at Portage Biotech Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Chuck Padala
[email protected]

Media Relations
Gwen Schanker
[email protected]

