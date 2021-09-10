ImpediMed Announces Presentation at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting That Demonstrates Utility of SOZO® Digital Health Platform for Heart Failure Patients

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ImpediMed Announces Presentation at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting That Demonstrates Utility of SOZO® Digital Health Platform for Heart Failure Patients

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Study Concludes that HF-Dex™ is a More Sensitive Method Than Weight in Monitoring Fluid Status in Heart Failure Patients

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 10, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD), a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to improve patient health, today announced a poster presentation at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting, which is taking place Sept. 10– 13, in Denver, Colorado.

The poster, titled, "Time to decongestion following heart failure hospitalization as measured by extracellular fluid nadir using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS)," profiles a multi-center observational study led by researchers at the Scripps Memorial Hospital in the San Diego, California area evaluating volume status of heart failure patients recently discharged from a hospital stay and undergoing a diuretic regimen. The study evaluated daily SOZO® Digital Health Platform BIS measurements using ImpediMed's HF-Dex™ heart failure index to track fluid status and compared these measurements to corresponding weight measurements.

On average, patients reached their lowest extracellular fluid volume following a heart failure-related hospital stay at 16.9 days. During this time, patients lost a median of 7.8% of their extracellular fluid (ECF) volume versus only 3.4% of their weight, a statistically significant difference (p<0.0001). The poster concluded that frequent monitoring of ECF using BIS measurements is a more sensitive method than weight to monitor fluid status in patients with heart failure.

"Our study results demonstrate that non-invasive bioimpedance spectroscopy measurements during the weeks following heart failure hospitalization may assist clinicians in tracking the fluid status of heart failure patients," explained Annie Burns, ACNP, author of the poster. "Monitoring extracellular fluid volume during the weeks after heart failure hospitalization may provide a more accurate measure of fluid status in heart failure patients than measuring weight alone."

"We are honored to have our poster accepted for presentation by the Heart Failure Society of America at its Annual Scientific Meeting. The data from this poster presentation add to our growing body of clinical evidence for heart failure, and the opportunity to present our findings to cardiologists and other thought leaders in the heart failure space cannot be understated as we approach the launch of HF-Dex™ in clinical care settings," noted Richard Carreon, Managing Director and CEO of ImpediMed. "We believe, in time, our technology can aid clinicians with both diagnosis and therapies associated with managing heart failure patients, resulting in improved outcomes."

The poster was accepted by the HFSA in the Clinical Care category and can be viewed at [https://hfsa.org/annualscientificmeeting/registration] by registering for the HFSA Annual Meeting 2021. The poster will also be available on ImpediMed's website after the conclusion of the meeting.

About SOZO Fluid Analysis for Heart Failure

The SOZO fluid analysis for heart failure provides an objective measure of fluid volume in heart failure patients. It utilizes ImpediMed's HF-Dex™ heart failure index, to help clinicians identify the optimal fluid volume range for their patients. HF-Dex is presented on BIS-derived reference ranges which indicate normal fluid volumes and elevated fluid volumes, which may require further clinical investigation.

For more information, visit:
https://www.impedimed.com/specialty/cardiology/?utm_source=branded&utm_medium=us_news_release&utm_campaign=hfsa_poster_sozo_heart-failure&utm_campaign-id=&utm_term=&utm_content=text-link_specialty_cardiology

About SOZO Digital Health Platform

SOZO, the world's most advanced, noninvasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) device, delivers a precise snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds. Using ImpediMed's BIS technology, SOZO measures 256 unique data points over a wide spectrum of frequencies from 3 kHz to 1000 kHz. Results are available immediately online for easy data access and sharing across an entire healthcare system. The FDA-cleared, CE-marked and ARTG-listed digital health platform aids in the early detection of secondary lymphedema, provides fluid status for patients living with heart failure, and can be used to monitor and maintain overall health – all on a single device.

For more information, visit:
https://www.impedimed.com/products/sozo/?utm_source=branded&utm_medium=us_news_release&utm_campaign=hfsa_poster_sozo_heart-failure&utm_campaign-id=&utm_term=&utm_content=text-link_products_sozo

About ImpediMed

Founded in Brisbane, Australia, with U.S. headquarters and European operations, ImpediMed is a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to maximize patient health. ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO® for multiple indications, including heart failure, lymphedema, and protein calorie malnutrition sold in select markets globally. Visit https://www.impedimed.com/?utm_source=branded&utm_medium=us_news_release&utm_campaign=hfsa_poster_sozo_heart-failure&utm_campaign-id=&utm_term=&utm_content=text-link_home.

U.S. Media Contacts:

David Schull
Russo Partners
(858) 717-2310
[email protected]

Madeline Stabinski
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4273
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY01839&sd=2021-09-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impedimed-announces-presentation-at-heart-failure-society-of-america-annual-scientific-meeting-that-demonstrates-utility-of-sozo-digital-health-platform-for-heart-failure-patients-301373107.html

SOURCE ImpediMed Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY01839&Transmission_Id=202109100900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY01839&DateId=20210910
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment