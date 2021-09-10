High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For Fourth Quarter of 2021

As previously announced, High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) intends to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 10% per annum (or 0.8333% per month). The distributions for 2021 are based on the net asset value of $9.34 of the Fund’s common shares as of the last business day of 2020.

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of October, November, and December:

Month Distribution Record Date Payable Date October $0.078 October 20, 2021 October 29, 2021 November $0.078 November 18, 2021 November 30, 2021 December $0.078 December 21, 2021 December 31, 2021

To the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the distributions may include return of capital. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the distributions.

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

