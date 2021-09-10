Logo
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For Fourth Quarter of 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

As previously announced, High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) intends to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 10% per annum (or 0.8333% per month). The distributions for 2021 are based on the net asset value of $9.34 of the Fund’s common shares as of the last business day of 2020.

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of October, November, and December:

Month

Distribution

Record Date

Payable Date

October

$0.078

October 20, 2021

October 29, 2021

November

$0.078

November 18, 2021

November 30, 2021

December

$0.078

December 21, 2021

December 31, 2021

To the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the distributions may include return of capital. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the distributions.

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210910005401r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005401/en/

