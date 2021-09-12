A Trio of Low Price-Book Ratio Stocks

Selecting stocks with market capitalizations exceeding $10 billion and price-book ratios below 1.5 could help value investors discover more opportunities among U.S.-listed equities.

Thus, value investors could be interested in the following stocks, as they meet the above-listed criteria and are recommended by Wall Street.

Franklin Resources

The first company to consider is Franklin Resources Inc. ( BEN, Financial), a San Mateo, California-based asset management firm focusing on investments in public equities, fixed-income securities and alternative markets.

The stock traded around $31.32 at close on Sept. 10 for a market cap of approximately $15.75 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.45. Franklin Resources' book value was approximately $21.63 per share as of the quarter that ended in June.

The share price has risen by 53.76% over the past year for a 52-week range of $17.97 to $35.94.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and 7 out of 10 to its profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold and an average target price of $32.65 per share.

Telefonica Brasil

The second company to consider is Telefonica Brasil SA ( VIV, Financial), a São Paulo, Brazil-based telecommunication services provider.

The stock traded around $8.03 per share at close on Sept. 10 for a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.03. The book value was approximately $8.12 per share as of the quarter that ended in June.

The stock price has fallen by 10.36% over the past year for a 52-week range of $7.08 to $9.43.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and 7 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $11.21 per share.

Lincoln National

The third company to consider is Lincoln National Corp. ( LNC, Financial), a Radnor, Pennsylvania-based life insurance company.

The stock traded at around $65.44 per share on Sept. 10 for a market capitalization of around $12.30 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.57. The book value was approximately $115 per share as of the quarter that ended in June.

The stock has risen 85.17% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $29.42 to $71.68.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and 6 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $71.55 per share.