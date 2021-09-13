Mitesco Announces Lease for Fourth Minneapolis Location and First Lease for the Good Clinic(TM) Operation in Denver

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. ( MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans announced it has signed a lease for its fourth The Good Clinic location in greater Minneapolis and its first lease in Denver, CO.

“I am pleased to announce the signing of leases for The Good Clinic’s fourth Minneapolis unit, located in The Grove development in St. Paul, Minnesota, and our first lease in Denver, at Citizens 10,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “We continue to seek locations for the Good Clinic that are well suited for a focus on total wellness, improved convenience and a personalized healthcare experience. We are proud to be located in areas and buildings with living amenities that provide convenience, value and higher satisfaction.”

The Grove (www.springsapartments.com/apartments/mn/st-paul/the-grove/) is located in the heart of the Mac-Groveland neighborhood in St. Paul, MN. The community was recently named the #1 Best Place to live in Minnesota and the #1 Best Neighborhood to live in St. Paul by Niche. Continental Properties is a national developer and operator of multifamily communities, retail, and hospitality properties. Since its inception in 1979, Continental Properties has developed over 100 apartment communities encompassing more than 26,000 apartment homes in 19 states.

The Citizen 10 complex (livelmc.com/communities/citizen-10), is located at 14 West 10th Avenue, Denver, Colorado, is an active community that values independence and inclusion near public and private gathering spaces, steps from Denver’s best galleries, culinary endeavors, nightlife, historic parks and miles of bike trails. A community that embodies city living and a fresh take on Denver life. It is one of five developments by LMC in the Denver marketplace. LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation, is the fourth largest developer of apartments in the US, with over 72 apartment communities representing approximately $8 billion in development cost, with over $4 billion of potential developments in process.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD. is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than the statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding plans to open a fourth location in greater Minneapolis and a location in Denver, finding locations for the Good Clinic that are well suited for a focus on total wellness, improved convenience and a personalized healthcare experience and plans to expand The Good Clinic concept of care nationwide. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations as planned, our ability to obtain the capital needed to expand our operations, our ability to deliver on our mission of improving healthcare for patients around the world, and the other factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

