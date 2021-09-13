Logo
Therapeutic Solutions International Successfully Treats Veteran Navy SEAL Suffering from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy with JadiCell™ Adult Stem Cells Under Right to Try Law

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

FDA Phase III COVID-19 Clinical Trial Company Offers Pro Bono Cell Therapy for Veterans at Risk

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today successful treatment of a United States Navy SEAL Veteran suffering from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). The patient received 2 injections of the JadiCell adult stem cells, no treatment associated adverse events were noted.

The cells were provided under a newly initiated program under which Therapeutic Solutions International provides access to its technologies Pro Bono, to members of the Armed Forces who have defended the United States.

"We are 100% committed to performing proper clinical trials, as seen by the recent Phase III clearance to utilize these cells in patients with COVID-19 ARDS. We are also working with the FDA to launch our Phase I/II trial in CTE," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "With a suicide rate of 20 veterans per day, it is imperative that we vigorously explore novel therapeutic strategies in patients for which other approaches have failed or don't exist. Given the excellent safety profile of these cells, and promising preclinical data, in our opinion it would be criminal not to provide access to these cells under very specific circumstances."

CTE is caused by repeated injuries to the brain causing chronic inflammation, deterioration of neuronal communication, and death of brain cells. These culminate in various symptomologies including depression, violence, and suicidality.

"My father was a combat veteran Marine of WWII and Korea; I fully understand the extreme sacrifices made by members of our Armed Forces in the defense of our Freedom, our Nation, and our National Security," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "We are a Company that is proud of being in a position to give something back to the bravest segment of our society."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA04449&sd=2021-09-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-successfully-treats-veteran-navy-seal-suffering-from-chronic-traumatic-encephalopathy-with-jadicell-adult-stem-cells-under-right-to-try-law-301375088.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA04449&Transmission_Id=202109130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA04449&DateId=20210913
