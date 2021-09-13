Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund Buys Ferrari NV, Kinnevik AB, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Ferrari NV, ASML Holding NV, Basf SE

- New Purchases: RACE, KINV B, 2330, 02269, OTLY,
- Added Positions: ZAL, VWS, ADYEN, APT, 03690,
- Reduced Positions: ASML, CHR, 9984, 7956, ITX,
- Sold Out: RACEM, BAS, RR., EO,
For the details of Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 458,174 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.04%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 139,989 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio.
- Meituan (03690) - 5,288,900 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,863,200 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
- Zalando SE (ZAL) - 1,668,920 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81%
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $162.5 and $182.7, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $186.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 804,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kinnevik AB (KINV B)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Kinnevik AB. The purchase prices were between $234.05 and $342.6, with an estimated average price of $285.23. The stock is now traded at around $339.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,226,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $547 and $619, with an estimated average price of $591.84. The stock is now traded at around $622.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,013,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (02269)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $145.6, with an estimated average price of $115.48. The stock is now traded at around $114.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,174,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,233,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWS)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund added to a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S by 165.73%. The purchase prices were between $213.7 and $276.35, with an estimated average price of $238.98. The stock is now traded at around $250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,085,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACEM)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $162 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $173.18.Sold Out: Basf SE (BAS)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Basf SE. The sale prices were between $64.56 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.84.Sold Out: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $0.99 and $1.13, with an estimated average price of $1.06.Sold Out: Faurecia SE (EO)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Faurecia SE. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $45.48.Reduced: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 20.04%. The sale prices were between $503.7 and $589.9, with an estimated average price of $545. The stock is now traded at around $732.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund still held 458,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S by 80.99%. The sale prices were between $537 and $609.6, with an estimated average price of $563.64. The stock is now traded at around $555.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund still held 53,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment