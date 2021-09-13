Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund Buys Ferrari NV, Kinnevik AB, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Ferrari NV, ASML Holding NV, Basf SE

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ferrari NV, Kinnevik AB, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Oatly Group AB, sells Ferrari NV, ASML Holding NV, Basf SE, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,International Growth Fund. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund owns 54 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baillie Gifford

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 458,174 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.04% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 139,989 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Meituan (03690) - 5,288,900 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,863,200 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Zalando SE (ZAL) - 1,668,920 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81%

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $162.5 and $182.7, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $186.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 804,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Kinnevik AB. The purchase prices were between $234.05 and $342.6, with an estimated average price of $285.23. The stock is now traded at around $339.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,226,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $547 and $619, with an estimated average price of $591.84. The stock is now traded at around $622.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,013,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $145.6, with an estimated average price of $115.48. The stock is now traded at around $114.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,174,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,233,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund added to a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S by 165.73%. The purchase prices were between $213.7 and $276.35, with an estimated average price of $238.98. The stock is now traded at around $250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,085,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $162 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $173.18.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Basf SE. The sale prices were between $64.56 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.84.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $0.99 and $1.13, with an estimated average price of $1.06.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Faurecia SE. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $45.48.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 20.04%. The sale prices were between $503.7 and $589.9, with an estimated average price of $545. The stock is now traded at around $732.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund still held 458,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S by 80.99%. The sale prices were between $537 and $609.6, with an estimated average price of $563.64. The stock is now traded at around $555.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund still held 53,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.