Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund Buys Ferrari NV, Kinnevik AB, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Ferrari NV, ASML Holding NV, Basf SE

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Ferrari NV, Kinnevik AB, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Oatly Group AB, sells Ferrari NV, ASML Holding NV, Basf SE, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund owns 54 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund
  1. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 458,174 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.04%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 139,989 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio.
  3. Meituan (03690) - 5,288,900 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,863,200 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
  5. Zalando SE (ZAL) - 1,668,920 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81%
New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $162.5 and $182.7, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $186.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 804,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kinnevik AB (KINV B)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Kinnevik AB. The purchase prices were between $234.05 and $342.6, with an estimated average price of $285.23. The stock is now traded at around $339.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,226,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $547 and $619, with an estimated average price of $591.84. The stock is now traded at around $622.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,013,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (02269)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $145.6, with an estimated average price of $115.48. The stock is now traded at around $114.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,174,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,233,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWS)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund added to a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S by 165.73%. The purchase prices were between $213.7 and $276.35, with an estimated average price of $238.98. The stock is now traded at around $250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,085,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACEM)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $162 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $173.18.

Sold Out: Basf SE (BAS)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Basf SE. The sale prices were between $64.56 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.84.

Sold Out: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $0.99 and $1.13, with an estimated average price of $1.06.

Sold Out: Faurecia SE (EO)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Faurecia SE. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $45.48.

Reduced: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 20.04%. The sale prices were between $503.7 and $589.9, with an estimated average price of $545. The stock is now traded at around $732.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund still held 458,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR)

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S by 80.99%. The sale prices were between $537 and $609.6, with an estimated average price of $563.64. The stock is now traded at around $555.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund still held 53,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider