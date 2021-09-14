Notice of ADS Purchase by Jumia Group co-CEO

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Jumia Technologies AG ( NYSE:JMIA, Financial)("Jumia"), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announces that Jeremy Hodara, co-Chief Executive Officer of Jumia has informed the company of the purchase, using personal funds, of 50,000 Jumia ADS on the open market at prevailing market price. The purchase was completed on September 13, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws, rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

About Jumia

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform. Jumia's platform consists of its marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and its payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on Jumia's platform in selected markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expresses or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward- looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Safae Damir

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Abdesslam Benzitouni

Head of PR and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663976/Notice-of-ADS-Purchase-by-Jumia-Group-co-CEO





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership