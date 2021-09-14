Nukkleus announces exclusive partnership with Monogram blockchain to facilitate payments for MG Token

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nukkleus Inc (OTC: NUKK) has partnered with Monogram Network , a leading public ledger blockchain, supporting the issuance of their MG Token. This exclusive partnership via crypto firm Digital RFQ Limited is another step forward in providing institutional investors with the security they need to enter the crypto market and benefit from the performance of digital assets and crypto payments.

The MG Token represents an interest in appreciating global assets with plans to expand into renewable energy and real estate. Investors will be able to leverage the Monogram Network with immutable logging, tracking, and tracing of maturing real world assets. The token will be facilitated through Digital RFQ, ensuring all payouts are made to MG Token holders in a highly secure and efficient manner.

Whilst crypto has gained momentum in unregulated retail markets over the past decade, institutional investors have faced numerous risk, technology and banking infrastructure barriers. Digital RFQ's services overcome these hurdles, representing the only UK institutional focused crypto firm that is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the handling of client money.

"From the outset, Digital RFQ's strategy has been to service institutional clients only. For that reason we spent years establishing the appropriate infrastructure and regulated fiat capabilities to support institutional size volume for cross border payments, all the time, addressing the risks associated with cryptocurrencies. Today that hard work is paying off with corporate client contracts being signed with prestigious firms like Monogram. With our client volumes increasing through partnerships like Monogram, we will naturally start considering our options to uplist and entertain acquisition opportunities that strengthen and extend our crypto footprint globally" commented Jamie Khurshid, COO, Nukkleus.

Monogram CEO Debra Domeyer said: "We are delighted to be working with the team at Digital RFQ to facilitate our Monogram Token payments. Unlike other crypto platforms focused on small retail flow, the team at Digital RFQ, with their backgrounds in tier one investment banks and brokers, clearly understand what it takes to securely move and settle the sort of volumes we need for our investments. This is an unmatched service in institutional crypto."

Match Financial , recently acquired by Nukkleus, operates six crypto product lines through Digital RFQ. The Monogram partnership benefits from the second and third product outlined below:

NFT: Partnering with leading UK auction houses for 24-hour auction price-fixing to safely sell high end digital art with the real world physical assets of our tier one customers. Fiat to Crypto: Acquiring cryptocurrencies, DeFi and securities token investments with deep liquidity through partnerships with global exchanges and brokers. Crypto to fiat: Offering UK FCA regulated fiat gateways and a full suite of global institutional crypto banking services with capacity that exceeds $50m daily. Card Payments: Providing multi-currency and multi-token wallet management for a convertible crypto debit card at any point of sale using MasterCard and Visa. Remittance: Facilitating cross-border fiat-to-fiat payments, completed within 30-60 minutes using our unique crypto rails that deliver an incredibly efficient, superior and cost-effective alternative. NGO Services: Fulfilling social responsibility by providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

