Tappit and CLEAR Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Shape a Secure Contactless Future

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tappit and CLEAR Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Shape a Secure Contactless Future

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

White-Label Mobile Solutions Coupled with Identity Verification Offers Safe and Seamless Fan Experiences

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tappit, the global cashless and data experts, and CLEAR (

NYSE:YOU, Financial), the secure identity company, today announced a strategic partnership designed to expand and enhance their collective offerings for entertainment, professional sports, colleges and retail sites.

CLEAR's mobile identity verification platform together with Tappit's technology will soon offer clients a seamless experience for consumers to verify their identity and age for age restricted purchases, like alcohol, all on their mobile phones and without handling cash or cards. With Tappit's and CLEAR's technology, personal identity and payment information will be kept securely in-app, allowing customers to leave their wallets at home. From catching a game to paying for food and drinks, this relationship will combine the latest in identity verification, touchless payments and data technologies to herald a next-level consumer experience that puts health and security first.

"Our first priority at Tappit is to ensure a safe, frictionless experience for fans - allowing them to support their favorite teams or artists without worrying about spreading germs, or if their personal information is at risk," said Tappit's CEO, Jason Thomas. "We're excited to be working with CLEAR to make the fan experience even better. Not only will the relationship help us maintain health and safety; it will allow for a more seamless and secure payment and identification process."

"We are thrilled to partner with Tappit to help shape the future fan experience across sports stadiums and venues," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "Whether at the game or airport, you are always you and together this partnership is helping fans spend less time proving their identity and more time enjoying the game."

Together, CLEAR and Tappit, will introduce a range of touchless payment solutions as they explore ways to enhance the post-pandemic fan experience as stadiums and other venues increase capacity limits. Working together, they will be seamlessly integrated into each team's respective game day apps.

About CLEAR
With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

About Tappit
Tappit are the global cashless and data experts. Providing a unique end-to-end solution including cashless payment, white-label payment apps, mobile pay, RFID and event analytics - Tappit's solutions enhance live event experiences and physical spaces, providing technology and data to the organizers, which in turn improves customer experience and increases profitability. Tappit brings event organizers and venues closer to their customers, giving them control over their payment solutions whilst providing actionable insights to make events even better. To find out more, visittappit.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY06210&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tappit-and-clear-announce-strategic-partnership-to-help-shape-a-secure-contactless-future-301376862.html

SOURCE CLEAR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY06210&Transmission_Id=202109141652PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY06210&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment