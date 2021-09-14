Tappit and CLEAR Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Shape a Secure Contactless Future

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tappit , the global cashless and data experts, and CLEAR ( NYSE:YOU, Financial), the secure identity company, today announced a strategic partnership designed to expand and enhance their collective offerings for entertainment, professional sports, colleges and retail sites.

CLEAR's mobile identity verification platform together with Tappit's technology will soon offer clients a seamless experience for consumers to verify their identity and age for age restricted purchases, like alcohol, all on their mobile phones and without handling cash or cards. With Tappit's and CLEAR's technology, personal identity and payment information will be kept securely in-app, allowing customers to leave their wallets at home. From catching a game to paying for food and drinks, this relationship will combine the latest in identity verification, touchless payments and data technologies to herald a next-level consumer experience that puts health and security first.

"Our first priority at Tappit is to ensure a safe, frictionless experience for fans - allowing them to support their favorite teams or artists without worrying about spreading germs, or if their personal information is at risk," said Tappit's CEO, Jason Thomas. "We're excited to be working with CLEAR to make the fan experience even better. Not only will the relationship help us maintain health and safety; it will allow for a more seamless and secure payment and identification process."

"We are thrilled to partner with Tappit to help shape the future fan experience across sports stadiums and venues," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "Whether at the game or airport, you are always you and together this partnership is helping fans spend less time proving their identity and more time enjoying the game."

Together, CLEAR and Tappit, will introduce a range of touchless payment solutions as they explore ways to enhance the post-pandemic fan experience as stadiums and other venues increase capacity limits. Working together, they will be seamlessly integrated into each team's respective game day apps.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

About Tappit

Tappit are the global cashless and data experts. Providing a unique end-to-end solution including cashless payment, white-label payment apps, mobile pay, RFID and event analytics - Tappit's solutions enhance live event experiences and physical spaces, providing technology and data to the organizers, which in turn improves customer experience and increases profitability. Tappit brings event organizers and venues closer to their customers, giving them control over their payment solutions whilst providing actionable insights to make events even better. To find out more, visit tappit.com .

