Syneos Health Acquires StudyKIK

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® ( SYNH, Financial), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the acquisition of StudyKIK, a leading technology-enabled clinical trial recruitment and retention company. Accelerating product development by better connecting patients, sites and communities, the acquisition boosts Syneos Health’s ability to deliver technology-enabled, insight-powered solutions. Customer benefits include accelerated patient enrollment and retention, extensive patient population-based insights, improved site, sponsor and physician experiences and reduced patient burden.



Launched in 2014 as a global network of patient-focused communities, StudyKIK and its technology platform has demonstrated improved quality and accelerated enrollment timelines in certain clinical trials by up to 94% and reduced enrollment start-up times by up to 75%. In addition, StudyKIK provides eConsent, Telemedicine video calling, Phone Pre-Qualifications, and Patient Retention application solutions. The company manages over 1,000 indication-specific patient community groups and has enrolled more than 5,400 protocols supporting over 3,800 research sites across the globe. The platform encompasses more than 6 million patients through social media, speeding access to patients who traditionally would not have participated in clinical trials.

Aligned to Syneos Health’s patient, site and community strategic focus, StudyKIK adds new scale and capabilities to improve the patient journey while optimizing data science and behavioral insights to support commercialization for products. This acquisition further expands Syneos Health’s portfolio of patient-direct, technology-enabled solutions complementing the recent acquisition of Illingworth Research Group, a provider of mobile research nursing services, and the company’s recently announced technology partnerships with Ride Health, Science37 and Medable.

“StudyKIK’s patient-first focus, combined with their innovative enterprise platform, helps to advance our goal of bringing best-of-breed insights and technology-enabled solutions to biopharma customers, sites and patients,” said Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Syneos Health. “We are excited to welcome the StudyKIK team to the Syneos Health family. Together we’ll accelerate product development by improving stakeholder experiences, realizing efficiencies in patient recruitment, engagement, improved access and diversity.”

The acquisition of StudyKIK is also strategic to growing the Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly® network – an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators – designed to strategically address the nuances of unique customer engagements. This “always on” innovation environment realizes synthesized insights across the product lifecycle.

“StudyKIK’s mission has always focused on making a difference in the world by bringing new treatments to people faster through education and innovative, industry-leading tools and services that make access to clinical trials easier,” said Matt Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, StudyKIK. “Joining the Syneos Health family further supports this mission. Together, we will offer the industry an integrated solution to quicken patient recruitment, increase site support and efficiencies, and guide clinical trial participants through every step of their clinical trial journey.”

About StudyKIK

StudyKIK is a patient recruitment and retention technology company that was founded on building patient communities to increase awareness for clinical trials. Servicing over 3,600 research sites, StudyKIK supports patient recruitment, patient retention, eConsent Solutions, Telemedicine Video Calling, and study companion mobile applications to expedite clinical trials. They have addressed the clinical trial patient recruitment and retention problem by building the technology solutions needed for research sites and pharmaceutical companies to access, manage, and communicate with high-quality patients in real-time.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® ( SYNH, Financial) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 27,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the Distance From Lab to Life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.