Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Sells Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Colonnade Acquisition Corp II, Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, sells Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Saba Capital Management, L.P. owns 435 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Saba Capital Management, L.P.
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,600,000 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio.
  2. Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) - 25,524,710 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
  3. Voya Prime Rate Trust (BRW) - 26,099,996 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  4. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) - 10,133,425 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.
  5. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 173,100 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,881,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,006,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,399,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colonnade Acquisition Corp II (CLAA)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,889,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 815,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GigInternational1 Inc (GIWWU)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GigInternational1 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,663,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 1217.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,178,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 352.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,343,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HPX Corp (HPX)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in HPX Corp by 1808.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 802,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (ASAQ)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp by 249.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 988,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Recharge Acquisition Corp (RCHG)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Recharge Acquisition Corp by 391.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 883,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp by 641.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 758,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Sold Out: First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund. The sale prices were between $14.98 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Colonnade Acquisition Corp II (CLAA.U)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Reduced: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 59.13%. The sale prices were between $9.54 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 2,732,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit (IGD)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit by 71.48%. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $6.11, with an estimated average price of $5.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,522,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 95.09%. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 74,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 45.04%. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,147,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 86.88%. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 133,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $14.92 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $15.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,862,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.



