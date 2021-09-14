Logo
On Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ZURICH, Sept. 14, 2021

ZURICH, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss performance sportswear brand On announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. On is offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 5,657,609 Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, On and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,665,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2021 under the symbol "ONON."

On_Logo_Black__2_Logo.jpg

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 17, 2021 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Allen & Company LLC, UBS Investment Bank, and Credit Suisse acting as joint book-running managers. Baird, Stifel and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on September 14, 2021. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF07287&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301376957.html

SOURCE On Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07287&Transmission_Id=202109141844PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07287&DateId=20210914
