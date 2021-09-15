Logo
Guardant Health Showcases Data at ESMO 2021 Demonstrating Utility of Guardant360® Liquid Biopsy to Obtain Comprehensive Molecular Information to Guide Targeted Therapy Options for Late-Stage Cancers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, share data highlighting molecular targets of importance, treatment resistance patterns, and advantages of using the Guardant360® liquid biopsy test to help improve the management of advanced solid cancers at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 virtual congress on September 16-21.

“While precision oncology has made a meaningful difference in improving clinical outcomes for highly prevalent cancers, such as non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast, there remains a subset of patients who don’t respond to currently available treatments,” said Craig Eagle, MD, Guardant Health Chief Medical Officer. “It is gratifying to be able to work with the oncology community to analyze the molecular information generated from our liquid biopsy tests to continue to increase our understanding of possible new targets and more personalized treatments which can potentially improve overall survival of these hard-to-treat cancers in a more meaningful way.”

Guardant INFORM™ Liquid Biopsy Dataset Shows No Clear Standard of Care and Unmet Need for Patients with HER2+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Title

ePoster

Presenter

Characteristics and treatment patterns among patients with HER2-amplified advanced/metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): A clinical-genomic database study

439P

John Strickler

Guardant360® Liquid Biopsy Reveals Molecular Insights Impacting Outcomes in Patients with Unresectable and Early-Onset (<50 years) Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Title

ePoster

Presenter

Molecular features in liquid biopsy of early (EO) and late-onset colorectal cancer (LO)

500P

Julia Alcaide-Garcia

Mutational landscape in synchronous unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) according to upfront primary tumour resection (UPTR)

503P

Manuel Benavides

Guardant360® Liquid Biopsy Reveals Treatment Resistance Patterns and Therapeutic Targets for the Management of Advanced Cancers Including Non-Small Cell Lung and Pancreatic

Title

ePoster

Presenter

First-results of the CLIMB360 study, a prospective molecular screening program across multiple cancer types based on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)

92P

Javier Garcia-Corbacho

Pre-existing and acquired mechanisms of resistance to lorlatinib in previously treated patients (pts) with ALK+ advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

1196P

Ben J. Solomon

Cell-free DNA dominant clone allele frequency associates with poor outcomes in advanced pancreatic cancer

1483P

Pedro Uson Junior

About Guardant Health

Guardant+Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005307/en/

