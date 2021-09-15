Westlake Contributes $250,000 to the Hurricane Ida Relief Fund

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that it has contributed $250,000 to the Capital Area United Way’s Hurricane Ida Relief Fund in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Hurricane Ida Relief Fund was established to aid storm victims in the 10 parishes surrounding greater Baton Rouge.

“As a long-time member of the greater Baton Rouge community, home to approximately 1,000 of our Louisiana employees and core contractors, who work at our plants in Ascension and Iberville parishes, we are saddened by the many residents in the area who have been affected by Hurricane Ida,” said Westlake President and Chief Executive Officer Albert Chao. “We are thankful for the support of organizations like the United Way in this time of great need.”

In addition to this financial contribution, Westlake has been assisting its employees and their families, many of whom have suffered damage to their homes and have been without power.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building products and infrastructure materials, to packaging and healthcare products, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

