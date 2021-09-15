Schema Precast System Replaces Steel with Basanite Industries' BasaFlex(TM) Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Schema Precast System Replaces Steel with Basanite Industries' BasaFlex(TM) Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Basanite Industries, (OTCQB:BASA) announces that following completion of successful testing and field trials, Schema Precast Systems (SPS), has selected BasaFlex™ basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar to replace the traditional steel reinforcement used in SPS' Patented Retaining Wall System Panels.

Schema Precast System is a world-leading manufacturer of retaining wall systems marketed globally throughout USA, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, South America, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Fiji, and Indonesia. SPS precast is a multipurpose precast panel which can be used for wide range of applications such as wave breakers, bridge foundations, preloading sands, cliff retaining walls, road infrastructure, land reclamation, water dams, and river structuring. More about SPS may be found at www.sps-patent.com

"We are very pleased to reach this milestone with SPS after close to a year of testing and trials," stated Basanite COO David Anderson. "Our superior, renewable, non-corrosive BasaFlexTMproduct will be a tremendous value-add for SPS customers. We are thankful to the SPS team for taking the time and resources to thoroughly evaluate our products and ultimately choose to implement them into their system."

More information about the Company may be found at www.BasaniteIndustries.com

About BasaFlex™: BasaFlex™ is an enhanced, engineered Basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar, engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with steel reinforcement - saving both time and money over the structure's lifecycle. In addition to being corrosion proof, BasaFlex™ is much stronger in tensile strength, resistant to acids and alkali, non-conductive, and a fraction of the weight of steel for the same strength. It is so light, in fact, a single truck can carry roughly four times the quantity of material compared to steel - significantly reducing transportation cost.

About the company: Basanite Industries, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB: BASA), a publicly traded company with primary interests in the manufacture of composite products for concrete reinforcement, made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. Basanite is positioning itself as the industry leader in engineered composite products for the concrete industry.

Forward-looking statements: This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of June 30, 2021, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

Contact:
Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Basanite Industries, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664163/Schema-Precast-System-Replaces-Steel-with-Basanite-Industries-BasaFlexTM-Basalt-Fiber-Reinforced-Polymer-Rebar

img.ashx?id=664163

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment