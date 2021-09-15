Nearing its 2 Year Milestone, Rhino and UDR, Inc. Prove Strong Collaboration Is Modernizing the Rental Experience and Was Critical Throughout the Pandemic

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nearing its 2 Year Milestone, Rhino and UDR, Inc. Prove Strong Collaboration Is Modernizing the Rental Experience and Was Critical Throughout the Pandemic

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino, the New York-based insurtech company that pioneered the security deposit insurance industry, and UDR, Inc., an S&P 500 Company and leading multifamily real estate investment trust, celebrate and reflect on nearly two years of productive and strategic collaboration. Rhino's security deposit insurance helps relieve the financial stress of renters heightened by the COVID-19 economic impacts, widening the pool of prospective residents for UDR's communities while also reducing the administrative burdens on UDR's property managers.

For nearly 50 years, UDR has been a leading real estate company focused on providing distinctive, high-quality apartment homes paired with exemplary service and amenities. UDR began its relationship with Rhino in 2019, and since then, Rhino's services have been rolled out to nearly its full portfolio of approximately 55,000 units across 171 properties. UDR offering Rhino, which allows renters to replace large, upfront cash security deposits with a low-cost insurance option, is one example of these exemplary services.

"It has been nearly two years since our relationship with Rhino began, one of which was largely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mike Lacy, Senior Vice President of Property Operations at UDR. "Offering Rhino's security deposit insurance to residents has not only helped them with affordability and securing a home at our UDR communities but also reduced administrative burdens of our local property managers while in-person activities were put on pause."

Instead of an upfront cash deposit, residents pay Rhino a small monthly fee that can be as little as $4 per month, and Rhino insures the property owner for damages that might occur. Rhino's integrations with property management systems enable property managers like UDR to securely provide residents the option of a low-cost and affordable security deposit insurance policy at scale.

Rhino's priority is to make life easier for the landlord and the renter by providing a safe and affordable solution to security deposits that price out many potential residents. For more information, visit www.sayrhino.com.

About Rhino:
Rhino was founded to give renters everywhere greater financial freedom to plan and enjoy their lives. We eliminate the need for traditional security deposits by replacing them with smart, affordable insurance so renters can maintain control of their cash. Instead of a large upfront cash security deposit, renters pay Rhino a small monthly fee, and Rhino insures the property owner for damages that might occur and lost rent. To date, we are offered in over 1 million homes, and we have saved renters over $300 million in cash.

About UDR:
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing, and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 54,667 apartment homes, including 1,417 homes under development. For over 49 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents, and the highest quality experience for associates.

favicon.png?sn=PH06884&sd=2021-09-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearing-its-2-year-milestone-rhino-and-udr-inc-prove-strong-collaboration-is-modernizing-the-rental-experience-and-was-critical-throughout-the-pandemic-301377812.html

SOURCE Rhino

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH06884&Transmission_Id=202109151134PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH06884&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment